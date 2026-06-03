തിരുവനന്തപുരം| നെടുമങ്ങാട് ഒന്നര വയസുകാരന്റെ കൊലപാതകത്തില്‍ രണ്ടാനച്ഛനായ അഷ്‌കറിനെതിരെ കൂടുതല്‍ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തലുകള്‍. പ്രതി കുഞ്ഞിനെ നിരന്തരം മര്‍ദിക്കാറുണ്ടായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് അഷ്‌കറിന്റെ സഹോദരി മാധ്യമങ്ങളോട് പറഞ്ഞു.

കൈയൊടിഞ്ഞ് ഒരാഴ്ച കഴിഞ്ഞാണ് കുട്ടിയെ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചതെന്നും അഷ്‌കറിന്റെ സഹോദരിയും അമ്മയും പറഞ്ഞു. അതേസമയം, കേസ് നെടുമങ്ങാട് ഡിവൈഎസ്പി ബൈജു കുമാര്‍ അന്വേഷിക്കും. കേസിലെ ഒന്നാംപ്രതി അഷ്‌ക്കറിന് മേല്‍ എസ് സി എസ്ടി വകുപ്പ് ചുമത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഒന്നര വയസുകാരന്‍ നേരിട്ടത് അതിക്രൂര മര്‍ദനമെന്നാണ് പോസ്റ്റുമോര്‍ട്ടം റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട്.

Content Highlights:

More shocking revelations have emerged against the stepfather, Ashkar, in the brutal murder of a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler in Nedumangad. The accused’s sister and mother revealed to the media that the child was subjected to continuous physical torture and was only taken to the hospital a week after suffering a broken arm. Nedumangad DySP Baiju Kumar will lead the investigation, and charges under the SC/ST Act have been filed against the prime accused. The postmortem report confirmed that the toddler endured extreme and cruel physical violence before succumbing to death.