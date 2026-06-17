അപ്രതീക്ഷിത സംഭവങ്ങള്‍ അരങ്ങേറിയില്ലെങ്കില്‍ 60 ദിവസത്തെ വെടിനിര്‍ത്തലുണ്ടാകും. ആ ദിനങ്ങള്‍ തിരക്കിട്ട ചര്‍ച്ചകളുടേതാകും. തുടങ്ങിക്കുടുങ്ങിയ യുദ്ധത്തില്‍ നിന്ന് തടിയൂരാന്‍ ട്രംപിന് ചില ന്യായങ്ങള്‍ അതിനിടക്ക് കിട്ടണം. അറബ് അയല്‍ക്കാരെ ആക്രമിച്ചും ആയുധപ്പുരകള്‍ ശൂന്യമാക്കിയും പരമോന്നത നേതാവിന്റെ പോലും രക്തസാക്ഷിത്വം അനുഭവിച്ചും പോരടിച്ച ഇറാനും കിട്ടണം വ്യക്തമായ നഷ്ടപരിഹാരങ്ങള്‍.

Content Highlights:

The United States and Iran are scheduled to sign a crucial fourteen point diplomatic framework agreement in Geneva to ease regional tensions. The deal aims to restore maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and lift naval blockades that impacted global markets. However permanent peace remains uncertain as Israel continues aggressive military actions in Lebanon while regional actors test diplomatic boundaries.