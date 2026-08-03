2026 കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസ് സമാപിച്ചു: ബാറ്റൺ ഇന്ത്യ ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി; അടുത്ത പോരാട്ടം അഹമ്മദാബാദിൽ

ഗ്ലാസ്ഗോ | 2026 കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസിന് സ്കോട്ട്‌ലൻഡിലെ ഗ്ലാസ്ഗോയിൽ പ്രൗഢഗംഭീര സമാപനം. സമാപന ചടങ്ങിൽ സ്കോട്ട്‌ലൻഡ് കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഫ്ലാഗും ബാറ്റണും ഇന്ത്യക്ക് ഔദ്യോഗികമായി കൈമാറി. 2030 ലെ കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസിന്റെ ശതാബ്ദി പതിപ്പിന് ഇന്ത്യയിലെ അഹമ്മദാബാദാണ് വേദിയാകുന്നത്. ഇന്ത്യയെ പ്രതിനിധീകരിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഒളിമ്പിക് അസോസിയേഷൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് പി ടി ഉഷ, സൂപ്പർ താരം നീരജ് ചോപ്ര, ഗുജറാത്ത് ഉപമുഖ്യമന്ത്രി എന്നിവർ ചേർന്ന് പതാകയും ബാറ്റണും ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി.

65 സ്വർണവും 41 വെള്ളിയും 52 വെങ്കലവുമടക്കം 158 മെഡലുകൾ നേടി ആസ്ത്രേലിയ ഒന്നാമതെത്തി. 26 സ്വർണവും 41 വെള്ളിയും 35 വെങ്കലവും അടക്കം 102 മെഡലുകൾ നേടിയ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനത്തും 18 സ്വർണവും 20 വെള്ളിയും 21 വെങ്കലവും ഉൾപ്പടെ 59 മെഡലുകൾ നേടിയ കാനഡ മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്തും ഫിനിഷ് ചെയ്തു.

ഗെയിംസിലുടനീളം മികച്ച പ്രകടനം കാഴ്ചവെച്ച ഇന്ത്യ ആകെ 13 സ്വർണമടക്കം 39 മെഡലുകൾ നേടി പോയിന്റ് പട്ടികയിൽ നാലാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് എത്തിയത്. ഇന്ത്യക്ക് 17 വെള്ളിയും, ഒൻപപത്ത് വെങ്കലവും ലഭിച്ചു. ബോക്സിംഗിലാണ് ഇന്ത്യ സ്വർണം വാരിക്കൂട്ടിയത് – ഏഴ് മെഡലുകൾ. സാധാരണ അത്ലറ്റിക്സിലും പാര അത്ലറ്റിക്സിലും ഒരുപോലെ മികച്ച മുന്നേറ്റം കാഴ്ചവെച്ചാണ് ഇന്ത്യ ഗെയിംസ് അവസാനിപ്പിച്ചത്.

സമാപന ചടങ്ങിൽ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ സമ്പന്നമായ സാംസ്കാരിക പാരമ്പര്യം വിളിച്ചോതുന്ന അവതരണങ്ങളും നടന്നു. അടുത്ത പതിപ്പിന്റെ വേദിയായി അഹമ്മദാബാദിനെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തതോടെ 2030 ലെ പോരാട്ടങ്ങൾക്കായുള്ള കാത്തിരിപ്പിലാണ് കായികലോകം.

SEO Information

Title: Commonwealth Games 2026 Concludes: Flag Handed Over to India for CWG 2030 Ahmedabad

Description: CWG 2026 concludes in Glasgow as Scotland hands over baton to India. Ahmedabad is set to host the centenary edition of Commonwealth Games in 2030.

Keywords: Commonwealth Games 2026, CWG 2026 conclusion, CWG 2030 Ahmedabad, India host CWG 2030, Neeraj Chopra CWG, PT Usha IOA, Glasgow Commonwealth Games, India medal tally CWG 2026, Commonwealth flag handover, sirajlive, malayalam news, siraj daily, today’s news, siraj online

Hashtags: #CWG2026 #CWG2030 #Ahmedabad2030 #CommonwealthGames #TeamIndia #NeerajChopra #PTUsha #SirajLive

Content Highlights

The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow concluded with Scotland handing over the official flag and baton to India. PT Usha and Neeraj Chopra received the handover as Ahmedabad prepares to host the centenary edition in 2030. India finished its 2026 campaign with 39 medals, including 13 golds, along with strong performances in athletics and para athletics.