ഗസ്സയിലെയും വെസ്റ്റ് ബാങ്കിലെയും മനുഷ്യരോട് ഐക്യപ്പെടാതെ ഒരു യുദ്ധവിരുദ്ധ നിലപാടും പൂര്‍ത്തിയാകില്ല. ആ നിലക്ക് നോക്കുമ്പോള്‍ ജസ്റ്റിസ് എസ് മുരളീധറിന്റെ നീതിന്യായ ധീരതയെ പിന്നെയും പിന്നെയും ആഘോഷിക്കേണ്ട ഘട്ടമാണിത്.

Content Highlights:

The UN Commission of Inquiry headed by former Chief Justice S Muralidhar has released a comprehensive report documenting Israeli genocide in Gaza and the West Bank. The findings highlight the deliberate targeting of children and newborns, causing severe structural damage to the Palestinian demographic. The report serves as a major evidentiary foundation for upcoming international trial proceedings.