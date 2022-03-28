Connect with us

slapping in oscar stage

ഓസ്‌കാര്‍ വേദിയിലെ അടി ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗ്

ഭാര്യയെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള ക്രിസ് റോക്കിന്റെ തമാശ ആസ്വദിച്ച് ചിരിച്ചതിന് ശേഷം വില്‍ സ്മിത്ത് രോഷാകുലനായതാണ് ചിലരെ പ്രകോപിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്.

Mar 28, 2022 3:38 pm |

Mar 28, 2022 3:39 pm

ത്തവണത്തെ ഓസ്‌കാര്‍ പ്രഖ്യാപന ചടങ്ങിന്റെ ശോഭ കെടുത്തിയ സംഭവമായിരുന്നു മികച്ച നടനുള്ള അവാര്‍ഡ് ലഭിച്ച വില്‍ സ്മിത്ത് അവതാരകന്‍ ക്രിസ് റോക്കിന്റെ മുഖത്തടിച്ചത്. അസുഖബാധിതയായ ഭാര്യയെ കുറിച്ച് തമാശ പറഞ്ഞതാണ് വില്‍ സ്മിത്തിനെ ചൊടിപ്പിച്ചത്. ഈ സംഭവം ട്വിറ്ററിലും ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗായി.

ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗില്‍ രണ്ടാമതാണ് വില്‍ ആന്‍ഡ് ക്രിസ് എന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ്. ചേരിതിരിഞ്ഞാണ് ട്വിറ്ററിലെ ചര്‍ച്ചകള്‍. വില്‍ സ്മിത്തിന്റെ ചെയ്തികള്‍ ചിലര്‍ അംഗീകരിക്കുമ്പോള്‍ എല്ലാ വിധത്തിലുള്ള ആദരവും നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടതായി മറ്റുചിലര്‍ പറയുന്നു. ഭാര്യയെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള ക്രിസ് റോക്കിന്റെ തമാശ ആസ്വദിച്ച് ചിരിച്ചതിന് ശേഷം വില്‍ സ്മിത്ത് രോഷാകുലനായതാണ് ചിലരെ പ്രകോപിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്.

