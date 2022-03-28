slapping in oscar stage
ഓസ്കാര് വേദിയിലെ അടി ട്വിറ്ററില് ട്രെന്ഡിംഗ്
ഇത്തവണത്തെ ഓസ്കാര് പ്രഖ്യാപന ചടങ്ങിന്റെ ശോഭ കെടുത്തിയ സംഭവമായിരുന്നു മികച്ച നടനുള്ള അവാര്ഡ് ലഭിച്ച വില് സ്മിത്ത് അവതാരകന് ക്രിസ് റോക്കിന്റെ മുഖത്തടിച്ചത്. അസുഖബാധിതയായ ഭാര്യയെ കുറിച്ച് തമാശ പറഞ്ഞതാണ് വില് സ്മിത്തിനെ ചൊടിപ്പിച്ചത്. ഈ സംഭവം ട്വിറ്ററിലും ട്രെന്ഡിംഗായി.
ട്രെന്ഡിംഗില് രണ്ടാമതാണ് വില് ആന്ഡ് ക്രിസ് എന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ്. ചേരിതിരിഞ്ഞാണ് ട്വിറ്ററിലെ ചര്ച്ചകള്. വില് സ്മിത്തിന്റെ ചെയ്തികള് ചിലര് അംഗീകരിക്കുമ്പോള് എല്ലാ വിധത്തിലുള്ള ആദരവും നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടതായി മറ്റുചിലര് പറയുന്നു. ഭാര്യയെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള ക്രിസ് റോക്കിന്റെ തമാശ ആസ്വദിച്ച് ചിരിച്ചതിന് ശേഷം വില് സ്മിത്ത് രോഷാകുലനായതാണ് ചിലരെ പ്രകോപിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്.
You laughed at the joke. Then you punch Chris Rock for making the joke. Then your laughing after punching him. Lost all Respect for Will Smith. It’s NOT okay to lay your hands on anyone. #Oscars #WillAndChris pic.twitter.com/gcRlyHKr2J
— ZZ 🇦🇺 (@ZZPease) March 28, 2022
Internet still undefeated. Over 2 decades of dishing out L’s.#Oscars #Oscars2022 #WillAndChris pic.twitter.com/foS4A5Hx8U
— Austyn Black 🤹🏾♂️ (@THEEAustynBlack) March 28, 2022
Oh man! What an acting! This is what you are given oscar for.
But don’t do this for God sake.
Disrespectful#WillAndChris #Oscars #Oscars2022 #Oscar pic.twitter.com/DV9L2tM7VH
— SACHIN यदुवंशी (@sachin012yadav) March 28, 2022
You just know these comedians ain’t gonna take this insult lying down. #WillAndChris #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1PzpLGgaiF
— Ajoy Barretto (@Ajoy_Barretto) March 28, 2022
Chris Rock should have said : “that was quite an entanglement, Im gonna feel that slap until August” 😂😂😂#willsmithchrisrock #WillSmith #WillAndChris pic.twitter.com/Vi2UD73Pgr
— Fortune Magagula (@MagagulaFortune) March 28, 2022
What literally happened at the Oscars🤣🤣. #WillAndChris #TheOscars #WillSmith #LupitaNyongo pic.twitter.com/DX8Ib6VJ4Z
— officialgiddie (@gidi_walai) March 28, 2022
Chris rock and his friends after he was slapped by will smith 😂😂😂 #ChrisRock #Oscars #WillSmith #WillAndChris pic.twitter.com/P9KemdKwmj
— Nasasira Arnold (@RealNasasira) March 28, 2022
#WillAndChris
this all saga between Will Smith and Chris Rock makes me realised that This man here is the GOAT of stand up Comedy 👇👇👇 cuz he’s way too intelligent n his jokes are highly entertaining n knows the limits! Trevor Noah can never miss pic.twitter.com/afjKVOnkGe
— Ijaw First Lady ❼ (@JoyJohnny___) March 28, 2022
#WillAndChris “There can be a hundred people in the room, and 99 won’t slap you, but one WILL” 🤣🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/WKUb3tET43
— Sammy (@sammy_alljobz) March 28, 2022