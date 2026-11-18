ചിലപ്പോൾ നിസ്സാരമെന്ന് തോന്നുന്ന ഒരു സംഭവം ഒരാളുടെ ജീവിതം തന്നെ മാറ്റിമറിച്ചേക്കാം. നിരപരാധിയായ ഒരാൾ തെറ്റിദ്ധരിക്കപ്പെടുമ്പോൾ അയാൾ അനുഭവിക്കുന്ന മാനസിക വേദന എത്രത്തോളം ആഴമുള്ളതാണെന്ന് വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്ന മനോഹരമായ ചെറുകഥയാണ് പത്താം ക്ലാസ്സിൽ പഠിക്കാനുള്ള ഫ്രഞ്ച് എഴുത്തുകാരനായ ഗയ് ഡി മൊപ്പസാംഗിന്റെ “A Piece of String’. സത്യസന്ധത, ആത്മാഭിമാനം, സാമൂഹിക മുൻവിധികൾ, നീതി എന്നിവയാണ് ഈ കഥയുടെ പ്രധാന പ്രമേയങ്ങൾ.

കഥാസംഗ്രഹം

ഹോഷ്‌കോൺ (Haucheco rne) എന്ന ദരിദ്രനായ കർഷകൻ വഴിയിൽ കിടന്ന ഒരു ചെറിയ ചരടുകഷണം എടുക്കുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, അയാൾ പണം അടങ്ങിയ ഒരു പേഴ്സ് മോഷ്ടിച്ചുവെന്ന് മറ്റൊരാൾ ആരോപിക്കുന്നു. നിരപരാധിയായ ഹോഷ്‌കോൺ തന്റെ ഭാഗം വിശദീകരിച്ചെങ്കിലും ആരും അയാളെ വിശ്വസിക്കുന്നില്ല. തന്റെ നിരപരാധിത്വം തെളിയിക്കാൻ അയാൾ പലരോടും ആവർത്തിച്ച് വിശദീകരിക്കുന്നു. പക്ഷേ സമൂഹത്തിന്റെ പരിഹാസവും അവിശ്വാസവും അയാളെ മാനസികമായി തകർക്കുന്നു. ഒടുവിൽ, താൻ നിരപരാധിയാണെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞുകൊണ്ടുതന്നെ അയാൾ മരിക്കുന്നു. ഒരു ചെറിയ തെറ്റിദ്ധാരണ എങ്ങനെ ഒരാളുടെ ജീവിതത്തെ ദുരന്തത്തിലേക്ക് നയിക്കുന്നു എന്നതിന്റെ ഹൃദയസ്പർശിയായ ചിത്രീകരണമാണ് ഈ കഥ.

Discourses

▶ Character Sketch of Hauchecorne

Hauchecorne is the central character in Guy de Maupassant’s short story A Piece of String. He is a poor, simple and honest countryman. He is economical and careful, as shown by his habit of picking up a piece of string from the road. He values his honour and self-respect.

When he is falsely accused of stealing a pocketbook, he feels deeply hurt. He repeatedly explains the truth and tries to prove his innocence. However, nobody believes him.

The continuous suspicion and ridicule of society gradually destroy his peace of mind. Finally, he dies in misery, still insisting on his innocence. Hauchecorne represents an honest individual who becomes a victim of prejudice and injustice.

Write-up: Society Can Make or Break an Individual

Society plays an important role in shaping an individual’s life. Love, trust and encouragement can help a person grow, while suspicion, ridicule and false accusations can destroy a person’s happiness.

In A Piece of String, Hauchecorne is an honest man who is falsely accused of stealing a pocketbook. Although he tells the truth, nobody believes him. The villagers’ suspicion and mockery hurt him deeply and gradually destroy his peace of mind.

The story teaches us to be fair, kind and thoughtful. We should never judge anyone without knowing the truth. A little trust and compassion can support a person in difficult times, while false accusations can ruin an innocent life. Society should help people grow rather than break them down.

Diary Entry of Hauchecorne

October 20, Tuesday

What a miserable day it has been! I am deeply hurt and humiliated. All I did was pick up a small piece of string from the road, but people accuse me of stealing a pocketbook.

I tried my best to explain the truth, but nobody believes me. Even the authorities seem to doubt my words. The villagers laugh at me and treat me like a thief. How painful it is to be punished for something I have never done!

My honour and reputation mean everything to me. I cannot bear the thought of being remembered as a dishonest man. Why are people so quick to judge others without knowing the truth?

I hope that one day everyone will understand my innocence. Until then, I shall continue to defend myself. May justice finally prevail!

Conversation Between You and Hauchecorne

I: Good morning, Hauchecorne. I heard that you have been accused of stealing a pocketbook.

Hauchecorne: Good morning. Yes, but I am completely innocent.

I: What exactly happened?

Hauchecorne: I only picked up a piece of string from the road.

I: Then why do people suspect you?

Hauchecorne: They misunderstand me and refuse to believe my words.

I: Did you try to prove your innocence?

Hauchecorne: Yes. I explained everything to the authorities and the villagers.

I: Don’t lose hope. The truth will come out one day.

Hauchecorne: I hope so. I only want to regain my honour and reputation.

Letter of Condolence from the Mayor

The Mayor of GodervilleGoderville

Mrs. Hauchecorne

Market Square

Goderville

Dear Mrs. Hauchecorne,

I am deeply saddened to hear of your husband’s death. Please accept my heartfelt condolences on this irreparable loss.

Your husband was an honest and hardworking man. Unfortunately, he suffered greatly because of a misunderstanding and the unfair judgment of society. I deeply regret that we failed to understand his innocence in time.

His painful experience reminds us of the importance of truth, justice and compassion. I sincerely hope that you will find the strength to overcome this difficult period.

May his soul rest in peace. Please accept my deepest sympathy and condolences.

Yours sincerely,

The Mayor of Goderville

Content Highlights: This study guide covers Guy de Maupassant’s Class 10 English chapter A Piece of String, highlighting themes of honesty and prejudice. It includes a Malayalam summary and essential SSLC exam discourses such as Hauchecorne’s character sketch, diary entry, write-up, conversation, and condolence letter.