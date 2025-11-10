ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് ഭാഷയുടെ പ്രധാന ഘടകങ്ങളിൽ ഒന്നാണ് Adverb (ക്രിയാവിശേഷണം).

ഒരു പ്രവൃത്തി എങ്ങനെ (How), എപ്പോൾ (When), എവിടെ (Where), എത്രത്തോളം (To what extent), എത്ര പ്രാവശ്യം (How often) എന്നതിനെക്കുറിച്ച് വ്യക്തമാക്കാൻ Adverb സഹായിക്കുന്നു. Adverbകളുടെ ശരിയായ പ്രയോഗം സ്‌കൂൾ- കോളജ് പരീക്ഷകളിൽ സ്ഥിരമായി ഉൾപ്പെടാറുണ്ട്.

What is an Adverb?

An adverb is a word that modifies a verb, adjective, or another adverb. It gives more information about how, when, where, how often, or to what extent something happens.

Examples:

She sings beautifully.

He is very tall.

They arrived early.

Some important facts about

adverbs

A) Ly AdverbsMany adverbs are formed by adding- ly to adjectives.

Examples: quick? quickly, happy? happily

B) All words ending in- ly are NOT adverbs.

Examples: friendly, lovely, lonely, silly? adjectives

C) Not all adverbs end in -ly.

Examples: fast, well, hard, late, always

D) The commonly used words like no, not, always, never, too, very, just, almost, quite are also adverbs.

Examples:

I am not ready.

She always smiles.

This bag is too heavy.

He speaks very clearly.

Types of Adverbs

1- Adverbs of Manner (How?)- എങ്ങനെ?

She spoke softly. (softly)

He ran quickly. (quickly)

The baby slept peacefully. (peacefully)

They worked hard. (hard)

She smiled happily. (happily)

2- Adverbs of Time (When?)- എപ്പോൾ?

He will come tomorrow. (tomorrow)

I called you yesterday. (yesterday)

She is leaving soon. (soon)

We met recently. (recently)

I wake up early. (early)

3- Adverbs of Place (Where?)- എവിടെ?

Come here. (here)

The book is there. (there)

They looked outside. (outside)

He lives abroad. (abroad)

Children are playing upstairs. (upstairs)

4- Adverbs of Frequency (How often?)- എത്ര തവണ?

She always helps others. (always)

He never lies. (never)

I often visit my grandparents. (often)

They rarely go out. (rarely)

We sometimes eat outside. (Sometimes)

5- Adverbs of Degree (To what extent?)- എത്രത്തോളം?

She is very kind. (very)

I am too tired. (too)

This is almost finished. (almost)

He is quite smart. (quite)

The bowl is completely full. (completely)

6 – Interrogative Adverbs (Question Words)

Why are you late? (why)

When will you arrive? (when)

Where do you live? (where)

How did you do that? (how)

How much does it cost? (how much)

7- Negative Adverbs

I do not know. (not)

She has never seen snow. (never)

He could hardly speak. (hardly)

They will no longer stay here. (no longer)

We seldom watch TV. (seldom)

Difference Between Adjective and Adverb

Adjective- Describes a noun

Examples:

She is happy

He is a fast runner

Adverb – Describes verb/ adjective/ adverb

Example: