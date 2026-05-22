തിരുവനന്തപുരം| സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്‌കൂള്‍ പ്രവേശനോത്സവം ജൂണ്‍ ഒന്നിന് തിരുവനന്തപുരം പട്ടം ഗവ മോഡല്‍ ഗേള്‍സ് ഹയര്‍ സെക്കന്‍ഡറി സ്‌കൂളില്‍ നടക്കും. സംസ്ഥാനതല ഉദ്ഘാടനം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി വി ഡി സതീശന്‍ നിര്‍വഹിക്കും.

പൊതുവിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രി, മറ്റ് മന്ത്രിമാര്‍, സാംസ്‌കാരിക-വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ രംഗത്തെ പ്രമുഖര്‍, ഉന്നത ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്‍ തുടങ്ങിയവര്‍ ചടങ്ങില്‍ പങ്കെടുക്കും.

എല്ലാ ജില്ലകളിലും പ്രത്യേകമായി ജില്ലാതല ഉദ്ഘാടനങ്ങള്‍ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കണം. പ്രവേശനോത്സവത്തില്‍ സമഗ്ര ശിക്ഷാ കേരള (എസ്എസ്‌കെ) തയ്യാറാക്കിയ ഔദ്യോഗിക ‘പ്രവേശനോത്സവ ഗാനം’ എല്ലാ സ്‌കൂളുകള്‍ക്കും കൈമാറും. ഉദ്ഘാടന സമയത്ത് ഈ ഗാനം വിദ്യാലയങ്ങളില്‍ കേള്‍പ്പിക്കണം.

ഇതിനായുള്ള ശബ്ദസംവിധാനങ്ങളും സാങ്കേതിക സൗകര്യങ്ങളും മുന്‍കൂട്ടി ഉറപ്പുവരുത്താന്‍ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പ് നിര്‍ദ്ദേശം നല്‍കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. പരിസ്ഥിതി സൗഹൃദപരമായ രീതിയിലായിരിക്കണം ആഘോഷങ്ങള്‍ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കേണ്ടതെന്നും വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു.

Content Highlights:

The state-level inauguration of the school school opening festival, Praveshanolsavam, will be held on June 1 at the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School in Pattam, Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister V D Satheesan will officially inaugurate the event in the presence of the General Education Minister and other prominent dignitaries. The education department has directed all schools to ensure technical and sound facilities are ready to play the official song prepared by Samagra Shiksha Kerala. Furthermore, instructions have been given to organize the celebrations in a completely eco-friendly manner across all districts.