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തിരുവനന്തപുരം| കേരളത്തിന്റെ രാഷ്ട്രീയ ഭാവി നിർണ്ണയിക്കുന്ന 2026-ലെ നിയമസഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഫലം നാളെ (മെയ് 4) പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കും. രാവിലെ 8 മണി മുതൽ സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ 140 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലെയും വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ ആരംഭിക്കും.

എൽ.ഡി.എഫ്. ചരിത്രപരമായ മൂന്നാം ഊഴം നേടുമോ, അതോ യു.ഡി.എഫ്. അധികാരം തിരിച്ചുപിടിക്കുമോ എന്ന ആകാംക്ഷയിലാണ് രാഷ്ട്രീയ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളും ജനങ്ങളും. ഏപ്രിൽ 9-ന് നടന്ന വോട്ടെടുപ്പിലെ ജനവിധി അറിയാൻ നാളെ നാട് കാതോർക്കുമ്പോൾ ഫലം തത്സമയം കാണാം, സിറാജ് ലൈവിനൊപ്പം.

Content Highlights:

The counting of votes for the 140 seats of the Kerala Legislative Assembly begins on May 4 following the high-stakes election held on April 9. The state witnessed a fierce triangular contest between the ruling LDF led by Pinarayi Vijayan, the UDF led by V D Satheesan, and the NDA. Early trends and final results will determine whether the Left front secures a historic third term or the Congress-led UDF makes a comeback. Complete coverage includes constituency-wise winner lists and major political shifts across Kerala.

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