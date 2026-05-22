കോഴിക്കോട്| കോഴിക്കോട് കോട്ടൂളിയില്‍ സമയക്രമത്തെ ചൊല്ലി നടുറോഡില്‍ ബസുകള്‍ കൂട്ടിയിടിപ്പിച്ച് ജീവനക്കാര്‍. മുക്കം അരീക്കോട് ഭാഗത്തേക്ക് പോകുന്ന വടക്കേടന്‍ എന്ന ബസിലെ ജീവനക്കാരും മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് ഭാഗത്തേക്ക് പോകുന്ന ഹസ്ബി ബസിലെ ജീവനക്കാരും തമ്മിലാണ് പ്രശ്നമുണ്ടായത്.

കോട്ടൂളി സ്റ്റോപ്പില്‍ എത്തിയപ്പോള്‍ ഹസ്ബി ബസ് പിന്നോട്ടെടുത്ത് വടക്കേടന്‍ ബസില്‍ ഇടിപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇതിന്റെ സിസിടിവി ദൃശ്യങ്ങള്‍ പുറത്തുവന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്.

സംഭവത്തില്‍ പോലീസ് കേസെടുത്തിട്ടില്ല. അപകടമുണ്ടാക്കാന്‍ ശ്രമിച്ച ബസിലെ ഡ്രൈവറുടെ ലൈസന്‍സ് റദ്ദാക്കണമെന്ന് ബസ് ഓപ്പറേറ്റേഴ്സ് അസോസിയേഷന്‍ ജില്ലാ പ്രസിഡന്റ് കെ രാധാകൃഷ്ണന്‍ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.

Content Highlights:

A dangerous dispute over bus timings led to a deliberate collision between two private buses on the road at Kottooli in Kozhikode. The incident involved the staff of the Vadakkedan bus operating on the Mukkam-Areekode route and the Hasbi bus heading towards the Medical College. CCTV footage revealed the Hasbi bus reversing intentionally into the Vadakkedan bus at the Kottooli stop. Although the police have not registered a case yet, the Bus Operators Association District President K Radhakrishnan has demanded the immediate cancellation of the erring driver’s license.