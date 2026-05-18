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The newly elected Congress-led United Democratic Front government in Kerala is taking charge today with a grand swearing-in ceremony. Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan along with a full 20-member cabinet will take the oath of office at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. High-profile national leaders from the Congress party and various opposition-ruled states are attending the historic event. This marks the return of the UDF alliance to power in the state after a decade-long hiatus.