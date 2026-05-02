ജാമിഅതുൽ ഹിന്ദ് അൽ ഇസ്ലാമിയ്യ നടത്തുന്ന ഏകജാലക പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ ജെ സാറ്റിനു പ്രൗഢ സമാപനം. മത ഭൗതിക സമന്വയ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം നേടി സമൂഹത്തിന്റെ നേതൃതലത്തിലേക്ക് വളർന്നുവരേണ്ട യുവ ഹാദി പണ്ഡിതരായി മാറാൻ ആയിരങ്ങളാണ് ഇന്ത്യക്കകത്തും പുറത്തുമുള്ള അമ്പതിലധികം പരീക്ഷാ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിലേക്ക് ഒഴുകിയെത്തിയത്.

രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതു മണി മുതൽ തന്നെ ഓരോ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിലേക്കും വിദ്യാർത്ഥികളും രക്ഷിതാക്കളും എത്തിത്തുടങ്ങിയിരുന്നു. ജീവിതത്തിലെ മഹാ നിയോഗവും ഇരു അറിവിനെയും വാരിപ്പുണരാൻ അവസരം ലഭിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ നിറവിലുമായിരുന്നു വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾ. പരീക്ഷ എഴുതുന്ന വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾക്കും അനുഗമിക്കുന്ന രക്ഷിതാക്കൾക്കും കമനീയമായ സ്വീകരണവും തയ്യാറെടുപ്പുകളും ഓരോ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിലും ദാഇറ കമ്മിറ്റികളുടെയും സ്ഥപനങ്ങളുടെയും നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടത്തിയിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

jamiThe entrance examination for the prestigious Hadi course under Jamiathul Hind Al Islamiyya has been successfully conducted at various centers nationwide. Thousands of students aspiring to become Islamic scholars appeared for the J-SAT and descriptive tests to secure their admissions. Authorities noted that the examination process was smooth, reflecting the increasing demand for integrated academic and religious excellence. Final results and the subsequent interview schedule will be announced shortly through the official portal.