ഛത്തീസ്ഗഡിൽ കുഴിബോംബ് നീക്കം ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെ സ്ഫോടനം; മൂന്ന് ജവാന്മാർക്ക് വീരമൃത്യു

ഛത്തീസ്ഗഡ്| ഛത്തീസ്ഗഡിലെ കാങ്കറിൽ കുഴിബോംബ് നീക്കം ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെ സ്ഫോടനം. മൂന്ന് ജവാന്മാർ വീരമൃത്യു വരിച്ചു. സ്ഫോടനത്തില്‍ ഒരു ജവാന് പരുക്കേറ്റു. ഇന്‍സ്പെക്ടര്‍ സുഖ്റാം വട്ടി, കോണ്‍സ്റ്റബിള്‍ കൃഷ്ണ കൊമ്ര, കോണ്‍സ്റ്റബിള്‍ സഞ്ജയ് ഗഡ്പാലെ എന്നിവരാണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്.

കോണ്‍സ്റ്റബിള്‍ പര്‍മാനന്ദ് കൊമ്ര ചികിത്സയിലുള്ളത്. കാങ്കര്‍-നാരായണ്‍പൂര്‍ അതിര്‍ത്തിക്ക് സമീപമാണ് സ്ഫോടനം നടന്നത്ത്. മാവോയിസ്റ്റുകള്‍ സ്ഥാപിച്ചിരുന്ന കുഴിബോബുകള്‍ നിര്‍വ്വീര്യമാക്കുന്നതിനിടയില്‍ പൊട്ടിതെറിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

Three jawans lost their lives and one was injured during a landmine blast in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred near the Kanker-Narayanpur border while the security personnel were engaged in neutralizing IEDs planted by Maoists. The martyrs have been identified as Inspector Sukhram Vatti, Constable Krishna Komra, and Constable Sanjay Gadpale, while the injured constable is currently undergoing medical treatment.