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ആർ ബി ഐയുടെ പുതിയ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി ഗവര്‍ണർ രോഹിത് ജയിന്‍

കഴിഞ്ഞ മാസം ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി ഗവര്‍ണര്‍ ടി രബി ശങ്കര്‍ വിരമിച്ച ഒഴിവിലാണ് നിയമനം.

Published

May 02, 2026 5:09 pm |

Last Updated

May 02, 2026 5:09 pm

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി| റിസര്‍വ് ബാങ്കിന്റെ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി ഗവര്‍ണറായി രോഹിത് ജയിനിനെ നിയമിച്ച് കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാര്‍. നിലവില്‍ റിസര്‍വ് ബാങ്കിന്റെ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് ഡയറക്ടറാണ് ജെയിന്‍.

നാളെ ചുമതലയേല്‍ക്കുന്ന രോഹിത് ജെയിന്‍ വരുന്ന മൂന്ന് വര്‍ഷം റിസര്‍വ് ബാങ്കിന്റെ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി ഗവര്‍ണറായി തുടരും. കഴിഞ്ഞ മാസം ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി ഗവര്‍ണര്‍ ടി രബി ശങ്കര്‍ വിരമിച്ച ഒഴിവിലാണ് നിയമനം.

Content Highlights:
The Central Government has appointed Rohit Jain as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Currently serving as the Executive Director of the RBI, Jain will assume his new role on May 3, 2026, for a three-year tenure. He succeeds T Rabi Sankar, who retired from the post last month after an extended term.

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