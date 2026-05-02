മേഘാലയ| അസമിലെ ടിന്‍സുകിയ ജില്ലയില്‍ നിര്‍മ്മാണ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കിടെ രണ്ടാം ലോകമഹായുദ്ധ കാലത്തെ ബോംബ് കണ്ടെത്തി. ടിന്‍സുകിയ ജില്ലയിലെ ലെഡോ-ലേഖാപാനി മേഖലയില്‍ നിന്നാണ് ബോംബ് കണ്ടെടുത്തത്. സംഭവം ഉടന്‍ സൈന്യത്തെ വിവരമറിയിച്ചു. തുടര്‍ന്ന് വിദഗ്ധ സംഘം സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി ബോംബ് സുരക്ഷിതമായി നിര്‍വീര്യമാക്കി.

ബോംബ് പൊട്ടിത്തെറിച്ചിരുന്നെങ്കില്‍ വലിയ നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങള്‍ സംഭവിക്കുമായിരുന്നെന്ന് അധികൃതര്‍ പറഞ്ഞു. പ്രദേശത്ത് കൂടുതല്‍ സ്‌ഫോടക വസ്തുക്കളുണ്ടോ എന്ന് കണ്ടത്താന്‍ സൈന്യം പരിശോധന നടത്തിവരികയാണ്.

രണ്ടാം ലോകമഹായുദ്ധകാലത്ത് സഖ്യകക്ഷികളുടെ പ്രധാന സൈനിക താവളങ്ങളിലൊന്നായിരുന്നു ടിന്‍സുകിയ.

Content Highlights:

A bomb dating back to the Second World War was unearthed during construction activities in the Ledo-Lekhapani area of Tinsukia district in Assam. Upon discovery, the Indian Army was immediately notified, and an expert team successfully defused the explosive to prevent any casualties. Authorities noted that Tinsukia served as a major military base for Allied forces during the war, and searches are ongoing to identify any further hidden explosives in the vicinity.