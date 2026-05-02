കൊച്ചി| സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഇടിവിന് പിന്നാലെ സ്വര്‍ണവിലയില്‍ നേരിയ വര്‍ധന. ഗ്രാമിന് 30 രൂപയുടെയും പവന് 240 രൂപയുടെ വര്‍ധനയുമാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. ഗ്രാമിന് 13835 രൂപയാണ് വില. പവന് 1,10,680 രൂപയുമാണ് വില വരുന്നത്.

രാജ്യാന്തര വിപണിയിലും സ്വര്‍ണവില ഉയര്‍ന്നു. സ്പോട്ട് ഗോള്‍ഡ് വില 0.1 ശതമാനമാണ് ഉയര്‍ന്നത്. 4,627.63 ഡോളറായാണ് വില ഉയര്‍ന്നത്.

ഇന്നലെ സ്വര്‍ണവില മൂന്ന് പ്രാവശ്യം കുറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. ഇന്നലെ മാത്രം മൂന്ന് തവണയായി 2280 രൂപയാണ് പവന് കുറഞ്ഞത്.

Content Highlights:

Gold prices in Kerala have seen a minor increase following a sharp decline yesterday. The price per sovereign rose by 240 rupees, bringing it to 1,10,680 rupees, while the price per gram increased by 30 rupees. This recovery in the local market mirrors a slight uptick in the international spot gold prices.