കൊച്ചി| എബോള വൈറസ് ബാധ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്ത പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ കൊച്ചി അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തില്‍ മുന്‍കരുതല്‍ നടപടികള്‍ കര്‍ശനമാക്കി. സിയാല്‍, എയര്‍പോര്‍ട്ട് ഹെല്‍ത്ത് ഓര്‍ഗനൈസേഷന്‍ എന്നിവയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തില്‍ ചേര്‍ന്ന അടിയന്തിര യോഗത്തിലാണ് പ്രതിരോധ സംവിധാനങ്ങള്‍ ശക്തമാക്കാന്‍ തീരുമാനിച്ചത്.

ഇതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി വിമാനത്താവളത്തില്‍ 24 മണിക്കൂറും പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്ന പ്രത്യേക സര്‍വൈലന്‍സ് സംവിധാനം സജ്ജീകരിക്കും. യാത്രക്കാരില്‍ രോഗലക്ഷണങ്ങള്‍ കണ്ടെത്തുന്നതിനായി തെര്‍മല്‍ സ്‌ക്രീനിംഗ്, വിഷ്വല്‍ ഇന്‍സ്‌പെക്ഷന്‍ എന്നിവയ്‌ക്കൊപ്പം കൃത്യമായ 21 ദിവസത്തെ യാത്രാ ചരിത്രവും പരിശോധിക്കും.

എബോള വായുവിലൂടെയോ വെള്ളത്തിലൂടെയോ പകരുന്ന രോഗമല്ല. മറിച്ച് രോഗബാധിതരായ മനുഷ്യരുടെയോ മൃഗങ്ങളുടെയോ രക്തം, ഉമിനീര്‍, വിയര്‍പ്പ്, ഛര്‍ദ്ദി, മലമൂത്രങ്ങള്‍ തുടങ്ങിയ ശരീരസ്രവങ്ങളുമായി നേരിട്ട് സമ്പര്‍ക്കം പുലര്‍ത്തുന്നതിലൂടെയാണ് പകരുന്നത്. വൈറസ് ബാധിച്ച വവ്വാലുകള്‍, കുരങ്ങുകള്‍ എന്നിവയില്‍ നിന്നുമാണ് മനുഷ്യരിലേക്ക് പ്രധാനമായും പടരുന്നത്.

Content Highlights:

Cochin International Airport has intensified precautionary measures and health surveillance following reports of Ebola virus outbreaks in African nations. An emergency meeting led by CIAL and the Airport Health Organisation decided to implement a 24-hour special surveillance mechanism to monitor arriving passengers. Surveillance strategies include mandatory thermal screening, visual inspection, and a strict evaluation of the passengers 21-day travel history to identify symptoms early. Authorities noted that Ebola is not an airborne or waterborne disease but spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected humans or wild animals.