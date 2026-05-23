പേരാമ്പ്രയിൽ കാറിന് തീപിടിച്ച സംഭവം; സോനയുടെ ഭർത്താവും മരണത്തിന് കീഴടങ്ങി

കോഴിക്കോട്| പേരാമ്പ്രയിൽ കാറിന് തീപിടിച്ച് പൊള്ളലേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവും മരിച്ചു. രജിലാലാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഗുരുതരമായി പരുക്കേറ്റ രജിത് ലാല്‍ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ് മരിച്ചത്. രജിലാലിന്റെ ഭാര്യ സോന നേരത്തെ മരിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇരുവരുടേയും മരണത്തില്‍ ദുരൂഹത തുടരുകയാണ്.

കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് ഓടിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന കാറിന് തീപിടിച്ചത്. രജിലാലും ഭാര്യ സോനയും മാത്രമാണ് കാറില്‍ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. ഗര്‍ഭിണിയായിരുന്ന സോന കാറിനുള്ളില്‍ നിന്ന് തന്നെ മരിച്ചു. തീപടര്‍ന്ന ഉടന്‍ രജിലാല്‍ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയിരുന്നു.

പിന്നീട് സോനയുടെ ബന്ധുക്കളടക്കം ദുരൂഹത ആരോപിച്ചിച്ച് രംഗത്തുവന്നു. തുടര്‍ന്ന് നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലാണ് തീപടര്‍ന്നത് കാറിന്റെ പുറകില്‍ നിന്നാണെന്നും പെട്രോള്‍ ടാങ്കില്‍ നിന്നല്ല തീപടര്‍ന്നതെന്നും മനസ്സിലായത്.

അതിനിടെ പെട്രോള്‍ പമ്പില്‍ നിന്ന് സോന പെട്രോള്‍ വാങ്ങുന്ന സിസിടിവി ദൃശ്യങ്ങളും പുറത്തുവന്നിരുന്നു. സോനയുടേത് ആത്മഹത്യയാണെന്നുള്ള നിഗമനത്തിലായിരുന്നു പോലീസ്. കാറിന് തീപിടിച്ചതില്‍ രജിന്‍ലാലിന് പങ്കില്ലെന്നായിരുന്നു പോലീസിന്റെ നിഗമനം. അതിനിടെയാണ് പരുക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയില്‍ കഴിഞ്ഞിരുന്ന രജി ലാലും മരിച്ചത്.

Content Highlights:

Rajilal, who was undergoing intensive treatment following a mysterious car fire in Perambra, has succumbed to his injuries at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The tragic incident had previously claimed the life of his pregnant wife, Sona, who was trapped inside the burning vehicle. Investigations revealed that the fire originated from the rear section of the car rather than the engine compartment, and CCTV footage showed Sona purchasing petrol in a can prior to the event. While police initially suspected suicide and ruled out Rajilal’s involvement, the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy remain under comprehensive investigation.