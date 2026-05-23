മക്ക| മക്കയില്‍ വ്യാജ ഹജ്ജ് തട്ടിപ്പ് നടത്തിയ നാലംഗ സംഘത്തെ പോലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഇന്ത്യ-ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് സ്വദേശികളാണ് പിടിയിലായത്.

ഹജ്ജ് നിര്‍വ്വഹിക്കാന്‍ ആവശ്യമായ ക്രമീകരങ്ങള്‍ നല്‍കാമെന്ന വ്യാജ പരസ്യങ്ങള്‍ നല്‍കിയ സംഭവത്തിലാണ് ഇവര്‍ പിടിയിലായത്. പോലീസിന് ലഭിച്ച രഹസ്യ വിവരത്തിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തില്‍ നടത്തിയ തിരച്ചിലിലാണ് വ്യാജ കാര്‍ഡുകളും രേഖകളും കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

വ്യാജ ഹജ്ജ് സേവനങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ച് തീര്‍ത്ഥാടകര്‍ ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണമെന്നും ഔദ്യോഗിക സംവിധാനങ്ങള്‍ വഴി മാത്രം തീര്‍ത്ഥാടന നടപടിക്രമങ്ങള്‍ പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കണമെന്നും അധികൃതര്‍ അറിയിച്ചു.

Content Highlights:

The security forces in Makkah have arrested a four-member gang consisting of Indian and Bangladeshi nationals for running a fake Hajj scam. The group allegedly used social media platforms to advertise misleading pilgrimage services and promises of arrangement. Authorities recovered forged Hajj smart cards, fake documents, and other related tools during a targeted raid based on confidential tip-offs. Official sources urged all pilgrims to stay vigilant against such fraudulent campaigns and complete their processing only through official government channels.