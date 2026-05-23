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ധീരജ് വധക്കേസ് പ്രതി നിഖില്‍ പൈലിയെ ഇടുക്കി ഡിസിസി അംഗമാക്കാന്‍ നീക്കം

ഡിസിസി പ്രസിഡന്റ് സി പി മാത്യുയാണ് നിഖില്‍ പൈലിയെ ഡിസിസി അംഗങ്ങളായി നാമനിര്‍ദേശം ചെയ്തത്.

Published

May 23, 2026 5:40 pm |

Last Updated

May 23, 2026 5:40 pm

ഇടുക്കി| ധീരജ് വധക്കേിലെ ഒന്നാം പ്രതി നിഖില്‍ പൈലിയെ ഇടുക്കി ഡിസിസി അംഗമാക്കാന്‍ നീക്കം. ഡിസിസി പ്രസിഡന്റ് സി പി മാത്യുയാണ് നിഖില്‍ പൈലിയെ ഡിസിസി അംഗങ്ങളായി നാമനിര്‍ദേശം ചെയ്തത്. കെപിസിസി സംഘടന ജനറല്‍ സെക്രട്ടറി അത് അംഗീകരിക്കുന്നതോടെ നിഖില്‍ പൈലി ഡിസിസി അംഗമാവും.

2022 ലാണ് പൈനാന് എന്‍ജിനീയറിംഗ് കോളജിലെ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥിയും എസ്എഫ്ഐ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകനുമായിരുന്ന ധീരജ് കൊല ചെയ്യപ്പെടുന്നത്. കത്തികൊണ്ട് കുത്തി കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി എന്നാണ് കേസ്. ഇതിലെ ഒന്നാം പ്രതിയാണ് നിഖില്‍ പൈലി. എന്നാല്‍, പ്രതിയാണെങ്കിലും നിഖില്‍ പൈലി നിരപരാധിയാണെന്ന നിലപാടിലായിരുന്നു ജില്ലയിലെ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതൃത്വം. അതിന്റെ തുടര്‍ച്ചയായാണ് ഡിസിസി അംഗമായി നാമനിര്‍ദേശം ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്.

Content Highlights:
The first accused in the Dheeraj murder case, Nikhil Paily, is set to be nominated as a member of the Idukki District Congress Committee. Idukki DCC President CP Mathew recommended his name, which will become official once approved by the KPCC organization general secretary. The decision follows the local Congress leadership’s long-standing stance maintaining Paily’s innocence in the 2022 stabbing death of the SFI activist and engineering college student. The nomination has sparked fresh political discussions across the state.

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