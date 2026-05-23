തിരുവനന്തപുരം| കെ എസ് ആര്‍ ടി സി ബസില്‍ സൗജന്യ യാത്ര നടപ്പിലാക്കിയാലും ഒന്നാം തീയതി തന്നെ ശമ്പളവും പെന്‍ഷനും കിട്ടുമെന്ന് ഗതാഗതമന്ത്രി സി പി ജോണ്‍. ജീവനക്കാരുടെ പെന്‍ഷനും ശമ്പളവും തമ്മില്‍ സാമ്പത്തികമായി ബന്ധമില്ലയെന്നും സൗജന്യ യാത്ര സര്‍ക്കാരിന്റെ പദ്ധതിയാണെന്നും അതിന് വ്യക്തമായ പ്ലാന്‍ ഉണ്ടെന്നും മന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു.

ജൂണ്‍ 15 മുതല്‍ സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് കെ എസ് ആര്‍ ടി സി ബസുകളില്‍ സ്ത്രീകള്‍ക്ക് സൗജന്യ യാത്ര അനുവദിക്കുമെന്നാണ് യു ഡി എഫ് സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ മന്ത്രിസഭാ യോഗത്തില്‍ തീരുമാനിച്ചത്. എന്നാല്‍ ഇത് കെ എസ് ആര്‍ ടിസിയിലെ നഷ്ടത്തിലാക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രതിപക്ഷം ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടിയിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

Transport Minister C P John announced that state transport employees will receive their salary and pension on the first of every month, even with the introduction of free travel for women in KSRTC buses. He clarified that employee salaries and pensions are financially distinct and that the government has a clear financial plan to fund the free transit program. The UDF government cabinet had previously decided to implement free travel for women starting June 15, which the opposition claimed would push the transport corporation into further financial crisis.