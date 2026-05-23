ഷാ​ർ​ജ| ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വ​തി​യെ​യും അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​യ​സു​കാ​രി​യാ​യ മ​ക​ളേ​യും മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ അ​ഴീ​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വദേശി ആ​ർ​ഷ (35) മ​ക​ൾ റൂ​ഹി(​5) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

ഏ​താ​നും വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് നി​ഹാ​ലി​നൊ​പ്പം ഷാ​ർ​ജ അ​ൽ ന​ഹ്ദ​യി​ൽ സ​ഹാ​റ മാ​ളി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​ത്തെ ഫ്ലാ​റ്റി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​ർ താ​മ​സി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. മ​ര​ണ​കാ​ര​ണം വ്യ​ക്ത​മ​ല്ല.സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​യി ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ബി​സി​ന​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ആ​ർ​ഷ. ആ​ർ​ഷ​യു​ടെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി അ​ഷി​ത​യും ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ തൊ​ട്ട​ടു​ത്ത ഫ്ലാ​റ്റി​ലാ​ണ് താ​മ​സം.

Content Highlights:

A 35-year-old Malayali woman and her five-year-old daughter were found dead in their apartment in Sharjah. The deceased have been identified as Arsha, an online business owner from Azhikode in Kannur, and her daughter Ruhi. The family had been residing in a flat near Sahara Mall in Al Nahda for the past few years. The exact cause of death remains unknown, and authorities are investigating the incident.