കൊച്ചി| അങ്കമാലിയില്‍ 13 പേര്‍ക്ക് തെരുവുനായയുടെ കടിയേറ്റു. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ 9.30 ഓടെയാണ് സംഭവം. ബസ് കാത്തുനിന്നവരെയും വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികളെയും ഹരിതകര്‍മ സേനാംഗങ്ങളെയുമാണ് തെരുവുനായ കടിച്ചത്. ഗുരുതരമായി പരുക്കേറ്റ രണ്ടു പേരെ കളമശേരി മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

അങ്കമാലി താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയിലാണ് ബാക്കിയുള്ളവര്‍ ചികിത്സ തേടിയത്. കാലിനും കൈകള്‍ക്കുമാണ് പരുക്കേറ്റത്. ഉച്ചയോടെ നായയെ പിടികൂടി. നായയെ പരിശോധനയ്ക്കായി മണ്ണുത്തി വെറ്റിനറി ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

Content Highlights:

Thirteen people, including students and Haritha Karma Sena members, were injured in a stray dog attack in Angamaly around 9:30 AM today. The dog targeted individuals waiting at a bus stop and walking on the street, causing injuries mostly to their arms and legs. Two seriously injured persons were admitted to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, while the remaining victims received treatment at the Angamaly Taluk Hospital. Local authorities captured the dog by afternoon and shifted it to the Mannuthy Veterinary Hospital for medical examination.