ശരീരത്തിനുള്ളിൽ സൂചിയുടെ ഭാഗം കുടുങ്ങി; കോഴഞ്ചേരി ജില്ലാ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സാപ്പിഴവ് ആരോപണം

പത്തനംതിട്ട| കോഴഞ്ചേരി ജില്ലാ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ കുത്തിവെയ്പ്പിനിടെയുണ്ടായ അനാസ്ഥയെത്തുടര്‍ന്ന് വയോധികയുടെ ശരീരത്തില്‍ സൂചിയുടെ ഭാഗം കുടുങ്ങിയതായി പരാതി. ആറന്മുള സ്വദേശിനി വത്സല (68) യ്ക്കാണ് ദുരനുഭവം ഉണ്ടായത്.

ഒരു വര്‍ഷമായി സൂചി ശരീരത്തില്‍ കുടുങ്ങികിടക്കുന്നു. ശരീരത്തിനുള്ളില്‍ കുടുങ്ങിയ ഭാഗം നീക്കാന്‍ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം ശസ്ത്രക്രിയ നടത്തിയെങ്കിലും സൂചി പൂര്‍ണമായി നീക്കം ചെയ്യാനായിട്ടില്ല.

എന്നാല്‍ ശരീരത്തില്‍ നിന്ന് പുറത്തെടുത്തത് കുത്തിവെപ്പിന് ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്ന സിറിഞ്ച് ആണെന്നും, സൂചി കുടുങ്ങിയത് കോഴഞ്ചേരി ജില്ലാ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ നിന്ന് തന്നെയാണോ എന്ന് ഉറപ്പിക്കാന്‍ കഴിയില്ലെന്നും, സൂചി പൂര്‍ണമായി നീക്കം ചെയ്യാന്‍ ശ്രമിച്ചെന്നും കോഴഞ്ചേരി ജില്ലാ ആശുപത്രി സൂപ്രണ്ട് പറഞ്ഞു.

സംഭവം ആരോഗ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ശ്രദ്ധയില്‍പ്പെടുത്തുമെന്നും നേരിട്ട് ഇടപെടുമെന്നും അബിന്‍ വര്‍ക്കി എംഎല്‍എ അറിയിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Content Highlights:

A complaint has been filed against Kozhencherry District Hospital alleging medical negligence after a portion of a syringe needle was left inside an elderly woman during an injection. The victim, 68-year-old Valsala from Aranmula, has had the needle lodged in her body for a year, and a recent surgery only partially removed the foreign object. While the hospital superintendent stated that it is uncertain if the incident occurred at their facility, they confirmed efforts were made to remove it. Local MLA Abin Varkey has promised to bring the matter to the immediate attention of the Health Minister for intervention.