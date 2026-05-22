കശ്മീരിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്രക്കിടെ വാഹനാപകടം; മലയാളി യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി| ഡല്‍ഹി- മുംബൈ എക്‌സ്പ്രസ് വേയില്‍ വാഹനാപകടത്തില്‍ മലയാളി മരിച്ചു. മലപ്പുറം വെളിയങ്കോട് സ്വദേശി ബഷീറയാണ് (42) മരിച്ചത്. കശ്മീരിലേക്ക് പോകുന്നതിനിടെ ഫിറോസ്പൂരില്‍ വെച്ച് ലോറിയുടെ പിറകില്‍ കാര്‍ ഇടിക്കുകയിരുന്നു.

കുടുംബ സമേതം കേരളത്തില്‍ നിന്ന് കശ്മീരിലേക്ക് യാത്ര പോകുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് അപകടം. അപകടത്തില്‍ ഒരാള്‍ക്ക് പരുക്കേറ്റിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഡ്രൈവര്‍ ഉറങ്ങിപ്പോയതാണ് അപകടത്തിന് കാരണമെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക നിഗമനം.

Content Highlights:

A Malappuram native lost her life in a tragic car accident on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway near Firozpur. The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Basheera from Veliyankode, who was traveling to Kashmir with her family. The car crashed into the rear of a lorry, injuring one other passenger in the vehicle. Preliminary reports suggest that the driver falling asleep at the wheel led to the fatal collision.