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നീറ്റ് യുജി പരീക്ഷ; പ്രായപരിധി നിശ്ചയിക്കാന്‍ കേന്ദ്ര നീക്കം

വിശദമായ കൂടിയാലോചനക്ക് ശേഷമായിരിക്കും പ്രായപരിധി നിശ്ചയിക്കുക.

Published

May 22, 2026 12:43 pm |

Last Updated

May 22, 2026 12:43 pm

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി| നീറ്റ് യുജി പരീക്ഷക്ക് പ്രായപരിധി നിശ്ചയിക്കാന്‍ കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ നീക്കം. ഇന്നലെ ചേര്‍ന്ന പാര്‍ലമെന്ററി സ്റ്റാന്‍ഡിങ് കമ്മിറ്റി യോഗത്തിന് ശേഷമാണ് കേന്ദ്ര നീക്കം. വിശദമായ കൂടിയാലോചനക്ക് ശേഷമായിരിക്കും പ്രായപരിധി നിശ്ചയിക്കുക.

നിലവില്‍ നീറ്റ്-യുജി പരീക്ഷയ്ക്ക് പരമാവധി പ്രായപരിതിയോ എഴുതാവുന്ന തവണകളുടെ എണ്ണത്തിലോ യാതൊരു നിയന്ത്രണവുമില്ല. പരീക്ഷ എഴുതാനുള്ള ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ പ്രായം 17 വയസായിരിക്കണം എന്നത് മാത്രമാണ് ഒരേയൊരു യോഗ്യതാ മാനദണ്ഡം.

അതേ സമയം നീറ്റ്-യുജി പരീക്ഷ അടുത്ത വര്‍ഷം മുതല്‍ ഡിജിറ്റല്‍ ഫോര്‍മാറ്റിലേക്ക് മാറുമെന്ന് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രി ധര്‍മ്മേന്ദ്ര പ്രധാന്‍ മെയ് 15ന് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:
The Central Government is planning to introduce an upper age limit for the NEET UG medical entrance examination following a recent Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting. Currently, there is no restriction on the maximum age or the number of attempts permitted for candidates, with the minimum age requirement set at 17 years. This proposal comes shortly after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the NEET UG exam will transition to a digital format starting next year.

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