തിരുവനന്തപുരം| സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് മഴ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്. ഏഴു ജില്ലകളില്‍ യെല്ലോ അലര്‍ട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് കേന്ദ്ര കാലാവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പ്. തിരുവനന്തപുരം, കൊല്ലം, പത്തനംതിട്ട, ആലപ്പുഴ, കോട്ടയം, എറണാകുളം, ഇടുക്കി ജില്ലകളിലാണ് മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.

ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ടയിടങ്ങളില്‍ മഴയും ശക്തമായ കാറ്റിനും ഇടിമിന്നലിനും സാധ്യതയുള്ളതിനാല്‍ ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണമെന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര കാലാവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പ് നിര്‍ദേശം നല്‍കി. കേരള തീരത്തോട് ചേര്‍ന്ന് ന്യൂനമര്‍ദം രൂപപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും കാലാവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു.

ശക്തമായ കാറ്റിനും കടലാക്രമണത്തിനുമുള്ള സാധ്യത മുന്‍നിര്‍ത്തി കേരള-ലക്ഷദ്വീപ് തീരങ്ങളില്‍ ഇന്ന് മത്സ്യബന്ധനത്തിനും വിലക്കേര്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Content Highlights:

The Central Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for seven districts in Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki. Authorities have advised the public to remain vigilant due to the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall, strong winds, and lightning. The weather department also reported the formation of a low pressure area near the Kerala coast. Consequently, a fishing ban has been imposed along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts owing to rough seas and strong winds.