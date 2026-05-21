മലയിടംതുരുത്ത് കുടിയൊഴിപ്പിക്കൽ: മറ്റന്നാൾ ഒഴിപ്പിക്കൽ പൂർത്തിയാക്കണം, കർശന നിർദേശവുമായി കോടതി

കൊച്ചി| എറണാകുളം മലയിടം തുരുത്ത് കുടിയൊഴിപ്പിക്കല്‍ ഉടന്‍ പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കണമെന്ന് പെരുമ്പാവൂര്‍ കോടതിയുടെ നിര്‍ദേശം. മറ്റന്നാള്‍ കുടിയൊഴിപ്പിക്കല്‍ പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കണമെന്നും കോടതി ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്‍ക്കും അഡ്വക്കേറ്റ് കമീഷണര്‍ക്കും സുരക്ഷ ഉറപ്പാക്കണമെന്നുമാണ് നിര്‍ദേശം നല്‍കി.

പ്രതിഷേധത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം കുടിയൊഴിപ്പിക്കല്‍ നിര്‍ത്തി വെച്ചിരുന്നു. രണ്ടര ഏക്കര്‍ ഭൂമിയില്‍ ഏഴ് കുടുംബങ്ങളാണ് താമസിച്ച് വരുന്നത്. ഭൂമി ഒഴിപ്പിച്ച് ഉടമസ്ഥന് തിരികെ നല്‍കണമെന്ന് സുപ്രീം കോടതി ഉത്തരവിട്ടിരുന്നു. 15 തവണയാണ് പ്രതിഷേധത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ഒഴിപ്പിക്കല്‍ നടപടി പരാജയപ്പെട്ടത്

കുടിയൊഴിപ്പിക്കലിന് സൗകര്യം ഒരുക്കാന്‍ ഫയര്‍ ഫോഴ്സിനും കെ എസ് ഇ ബിക്കും കോടതി നിര്‍ദേശം നല്‍കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. അതിനിടെ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം നടന്ന നടപടിയില്‍ പോലീസിന് വീഴ്ച ഉണ്ടായിട്ടുണ്ടോയെന്ന് പരിശോധിക്കാന്‍ ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി രമേശ് ചെന്നിത്തല നിര്‍ദേശം നല്‍കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. മൂന്ന് ദിവസം കൊണ്ട് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് നല്‍കാനാണ് ആഭ്യന്തരവകുപ്പ് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്.

Content Highlights:

The Perumbavoor court has directed authorities to complete the eviction process at Malayidamthuruthu in Ernakulam within two days. The court ordered adequate security for the advocate commissioner and judicial officials, following previous failed attempts due to intense local protests. Seven families residing on the 2.5-acre property face displacement as per a Supreme Court ruling to restore the land to its original owner. Meanwhile, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has ordered an inquiry into whether there was any police lapse during the recent eviction drive, demanding a report within three days.