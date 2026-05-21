കട്ടപ്പനയില്‍ നിയന്ത്രണം നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട മിനിലോറിയിടിച്ച് വഴിയാത്രക്കാരന്‍ മരിച്ചു

കട്ടപ്പന| കട്ടപ്പന സെന്‍ട്രല്‍ ജങ്ഷനില്‍ നിയന്ത്രണം നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട മിനിലോറിയിടിച്ച് വഴിയാത്രക്കാരന്‍ മരിച്ചു. പൈനാവ് സ്വദേശി രാജു(70)വാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ചക്ക കയറ്റിവന്ന മിനിവാനാണ് നിയന്ത്രണം നഷ്ടമായി വഴിയാത്രക്കാരനേയും സമീപത്തുണ്ടായ വാഹനങ്ങളിലും ഇടിച്ചശേഷം വ്യാപാരസ്ഥാപനത്തിന്റെ മുന്‍പില്‍ ഇടിച്ചുനില്‍ക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

തുടര്‍ന്ന് നാട്ടുകാരും കട്ടപ്പന സ്റ്റേഷനില്‍നിന്നെത്തിയ പോലീസ് സംഘവും ചേര്‍ന്ന് രാജുവിനെ ഉടന്‍തന്നെ സമീപത്തെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവന്‍ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.

വാഹനത്തിന്റെ ഡ്രൈവറെ പോലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു. ബ്രേക്ക് തകരാറിലായതാണ് അപകടകാരണമെന്ന് സംശയിക്കുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

A 70-year-old pedestrian identified as Raju, a native of Painavu, was killed after a runaway mini lorry rammed into him at Kattappana Central Junction. The vehicle, which was loaded with jackfruits, reportedly suffered a brake failure before hitting the pedestrian, other nearby vehicles, and crashing into the storefront of a commercial building. Local residents and the Kattappana police immediately rushed the severely injured man to a nearby private hospital, but his life could not be saved. The police have taken the driver of the mini lorry into custody, and an investigation into the incident is underway.