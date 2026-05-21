വാമനപുരം| തിരുവനന്തപുരം കമലേശ്വരത്ത് നദിയില്‍ വീണ് ടെക്നോപാര്‍ക്ക് ജീവനക്കാരി മുങ്ങിമരിച്ചു. മണക്കാട് തോട്ടം പൂവങ്കല്‍ ഹൗസില്‍ അനുപമ (26)യാണ് മരിച്ചത്. പൊന്മുടിയില്‍ സന്ദര്‍ശനത്തിന് പോയതായിരുന്നു അനുപമയും സുഹൃത്തും.

താവയ്ക്കല്‍ ആറ്റിലെ പടിക്കട്ടില്‍ കൂടി സുഹൃത്തുമൊത്ത് നടക്കുന്നതിനിടയില്‍, കാല്‍വഴുതി സുഹൃത്ത് ആറ്റില്‍ വീണു. സുഹൃത്തിനെ രക്ഷിക്കാന്‍ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ അനുപമയും ആറ്റില്‍ വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.

സുഹൃത്തിനെ കൂടെയുള്ളവര്‍ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. വെള്ളത്തില്‍ മുങ്ങിത്താഴ്ന്ന അനുപമയെ സമീപത്തുണ്ടായിരുന്ന ഇതര സംസ്ഥാന തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ പുറത്തെടുത്തു. ഉടനെ വിതുര താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവന്‍ രക്ഷിക്കാന്‍ സാധിച്ചില്ല.

Content Highlights:

A 26-year-old Technopark employee named Anupama drowned to death in a river near Ponmudi in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident occurred while she and her friend were visiting the destination and walking along the steps near the Thavakkal river. When her friend accidentally slipped and fell into the water, Anupama attempted to rescue them but was pulled into the river herself. Although bystanders managed to rescue the friend and local migrant workers pulled Anupama out, she could not be saved despite being rushed to the Vithura Taluk Hospital.