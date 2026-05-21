ഇന്ത്യ കടുത്ത സാമ്പത്തിക പ്രതിസന്ധിയില്‍; ഗീത ഗോപിനാഥ്

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി| ഇന്ത്യ കടുത്ത സാമ്പത്തിക പ്രതിസന്ധി നേരിടുന്നുവെന്ന് സാമ്പത്തികവിദഗ്ധ ഗീത ഗോപിനാഥ്. എണ്ണവില ഉയര്‍ന്നതും പണപ്പെരുപ്പത്തിലുണ്ടായ വര്‍ധനവുമാണ് രാജ്യത്തിന് തിരിച്ചടിയുണ്ടാക്കുന്നത്. ജൂണിലും പശ്ചിമേഷ്യയിലെ സംഘര്‍ഷം തുടരുകയാണെങ്കില്‍ ഇന്ധനവില ബാരലിന് 140 ഡോളറായി ഉയരുമെന്നും ഗീത ഗോപിനാഥ് പറഞ്ഞു.

ഇന്ധനവില ഉയര്‍ന്നതിന് പുറമേ ഓയില്‍, എല്‍പിജി തുടങ്ങിയവയുടെ വിതരണ ശൃംഖലയിലുണ്ടാവുന്ന പ്രശ്നങ്ങളും ഇന്ത്യക്ക് മുന്നില്‍ വലിയ വെല്ലുവിളി ഉയര്‍ത്തുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും ഗീത ഗോപിനാഥ് കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു. പശ്ചിമേഷ്യയിലെ സംഘര്‍ഷം അവസാനിച്ചാലും സാഹചര്യം സാധാരണ നിലയിലാകണമെങ്കില്‍ മൂന്ന് മാസമെടുക്കുമെന്നാണ് ഗീത ഗോപിനാഥ് പറയുന്നത്.

Content Highlights:

Renowned economist Gita Gopinath has warned that India is facing a severe economic crisis driven by rising crude oil prices and increasing inflation. She pointed out that if the conflicts in the Middle East persist into June, global fuel prices could surge up to 140 dollars per barrel. Additionally, disruptions in the supply chains of oil and LPG present a massive challenge for the country’s economic stability. Gopinath further noted that even after the geopolitical tensions subside, it will take at least three months for the global situation to return to normal.