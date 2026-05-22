കൊച്ചി| സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വര്‍ണവില കുറഞ്ഞു. ഗ്രാമിന് 40 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 14,620 രൂപയായി. പവന്‍ 320 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 1,16,960 രൂപയായി. രാജ്യാന്തര വിപണിയിലും സ്വര്‍ണവില ഇടിഞ്ഞു. ഇന്നലെ ഒരു പവന്‍ സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന് 1,17,280രൂപയായിരുന്നു വില.

ഈ മാസം തുടക്കത്തില്‍ സ്വര്‍ണവിലയില്‍ വലിയ മാറ്റമാണുണ്ടായത്. മേയ് 13ന് സ്വര്‍ണവില ഗ്രാമിന് 15,390 രൂപയും പവന് 1,23,120 രൂപയുമായിരുന്നു വില. ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും ഉയര്‍ന്ന നിരക്കാണിത്.

ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ ഇറക്കുമതി തീരുവ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് കേന്ദ്രസര്‍ക്കാര്‍ വര്‍ധിപ്പിച്ചത്. തുടര്‍ന്നാണ് പവന് ഒറ്റയടിക്ക് 10,200 രൂപയുടെ റെക്കോഡ് വര്‍ധനവുണ്ടായത്.

Content Highlights:

Gold prices in Kerala witnessed a decline today with the price per gram dropping by Rs 40 to reach Rs 14,620. The price for a sovereign of gold decreased by Rs 320, bringing the current rate down to Rs 1,16,960. This drop reflects a downward trend in the international market following a period of high fluctuations earlier this month. The recent market shifts follow a previous record surge triggered by the central government’s hike in gold import duties.