ആഗ്രയിൽ സൈനിക വിമാനം തകർന്നുവീണു; പൈലറ്റുൾപ്പെടെ രണ്ട് പേർ ചാടി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു

സംഭവത്തിൽ കോർട്ട് ഓഫ് എൻക്വയറിക്ക് ഉത്തരവ്

Nov 04, 2024 5:24 pm |

Nov 04, 2024 5:43 pm

ന്യൂഡൽഹി | ആഗ്രയ്ക്ക് സമീപം സൈനിക വിമാനം തകർന്നുവീണു. പൈലറ്റും മറ്റൊരാളും അത്ഭുതകരമായി ചാടി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു. പഞ്ചാബിലെ ആദംപൂരില് നിന്ന് ആഗ്രയിലേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്ന മിഗ് 29 വിമാനമാണ് അപകടത്തില് പെട്ടത്.

കഗാറോളിലെ സോണിഗ ഗ്രാമത്തിനടുത്തുള്ള ഒഴിഞ്ഞ വയലിലാണ് വിമാനം തകർന്നു വീണത്. സംഭവസ്ഥലത്ത് നിന്നും രണ്ട് കിലോമീറ്റർ അകലെയാണ് പൈലറ്റും കൂട്ടാളിയും ചാടി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടത്. പതിവ് പരിശീലന പറക്കലിനിടെയാണ് സംഭവം.

സംഭവത്തിൽ കോർട്ട് ഓഫ് എൻക്വയറിക്ക് ഉത്തരവിട്ടതായി ഇന്ത്യൻ വ്യോമസേന അറിയിച്ചു.

