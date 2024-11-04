ആഗ്രയിൽ സൈനിക വിമാനം തകർന്നുവീണു; പൈലറ്റുൾപ്പെടെ രണ്ട് പേർ ചാടി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു

ന്യൂഡൽഹി | ആഗ്രയ്ക്ക് സമീപം സൈനിക വിമാനം തകർന്നുവീണു. പൈലറ്റും മറ്റൊരാളും അത്ഭുതകരമായി ചാടി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു. പഞ്ചാബിലെ ആദംപൂരില് നിന്ന് ആഗ്രയിലേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്ന മിഗ് 29 വിമാനമാണ് അപകടത്തില് പെട്ടത്.

VIDEO | Indian Air Force’s MiG-29 fighter jet, which took off from Adampur in Punjab, crashes near Agra. The pilot and co-pilot ejected safely from the plane. Details awaited.

