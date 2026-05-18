ഡ്യൂട്ടിക്കിടെ കെ എസ് ആർ ടി സി ബസ് കണ്ടക്ടര്‍ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണു മരിച്ചു

പാലാ|പാലാ കെഎസ്ആര്‍ടിസി ഡിപ്പോയിലെ കണ്ടക്ടര്‍ ഡ്യൂട്ടിക്കിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണു മരിച്ചു. ഏഴാച്ചേരി സ്വദേശി കൊച്ചുപുരയ്ക്കല്‍ സുജിത്ത് ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. പാലാ കാന്തല്ലൂര്‍ ബസ്സിലെ ഡ്യൂട്ടിക്കിടയിലാണ് സംഭവമുണ്ടായത്.

മറയൂരില്‍ വച്ച് കടുത്ത ക്ഷീണം അനുഭവപെട്ടതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണം സംഭവിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം പോസ്റ്റ്‌മോര്‍ട്ടത്തിന് ശേഷം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും.

Content Highlights:

A KSRTC bus conductor collapsed and died while on duty at the Pala depot. The deceased has been identified as Sujit, a resident of Ezhascheri, who was working on the Pala-Kanthalloor route. After experiencing severe exhaustion near Marayoor, he was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved. The body will be brought back to his hometown after the post-mortem procedures are completed.