കണ്ണൂര്‍|കണ്ണൂരില്‍ വിവാഹ ദിവസം വരനെ വീട്ടില്‍ മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തി. ചക്കരക്കല്‍ പോലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷന്‍ പരിധിയിലെ ഏച്ചൂര്‍ മാവിലാച്ചാലില്‍ നാരായണീയത്തില്‍ ഷബിനെയാണ് വീട്ടില്‍ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. 29 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു.

ജമ്മു കശ്മീരില്‍ എസ്എസ്ബി ബോര്‍ഡര്‍ പോലീസായി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു. ഇന്നാണ് ഷബിന്റെ വിവാഹം നടക്കേണ്ടിയിരുന്നത്. ചക്കരക്കല്‍ പോലീസ് ഇന്‍ക്വസ്റ്റ് നടത്തി മൃതദേഹം പോസ്റ്റുമോര്‍ട്ടം നടപടികള്‍ക്കായി ആശുപത്രി മോര്‍ച്ചറിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റും.

(ശ്രദ്ധിക്കുക, ആത്മഹത്യ ഒന്നിനും പരിഹാരമല്ല, മാനസികാരോഗ്യവിദഗ്ധരുടെ സഹായം തേടാം. Helpline 1056. 0471 – 2552056)

Content Highlights:

A twenty-nine-year-old groom was found dead at his residence on his wedding day in Eechoor, Kannur. The deceased, identified as Shabin, was working as an SSB border police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. His body was found hanging at his house, after which the Chakkarakkal police arrived to conduct the inquest. The body has been shifted to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.