പത്തനംതിട്ട|ദേവികുളം മുന്‍ എംഎല്‍എ എകെ മണി സഞ്ചരിച്ച വാഹനം നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട് വൈദ്യുതി പോസ്റ്റിലിടിച്ച് അപകടം. അപകടത്തില്‍ മുന്‍ എംഎല്‍എ എകെ മണി, മൂന്നാര്‍ പഞ്ചായത്ത് പ്രസിഡന്റ് എസ് വിജയകുമാര്‍, ദേവികുളം ബ്ലോക്ക് പഞ്ചായത്ത് മെമ്പര്‍ രാജാ റാം, ഡ്രൈവര്‍ എന്നിവര്‍ക്ക് പരുക്കേറ്റു. ഇന്ന് പുലര്‍ച്ചെയോടെയാണ് സംഭവം.

വാഹനം നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട് വൈദ്യുതി പോസ്റ്റിലേക്ക് ഇടിച്ചു കയറുകയായിരുന്നു. പുനലൂര്‍ – മുവാറ്റുപുഴ സംസ്ഥാന പാതയിലെ കോന്നി എലിയറക്കലിന് സമീപത്താണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. ഇവര്‍ തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തേക്ക് പുറപ്പെട്ടതായിരുന്നു. മൂന്നാര്‍ ഗ്രാമ പഞ്ചായത്തിന്റെ ബൊലേറോ ജീപ്പാണ് അപകടത്തില്‍പ്പെട്ടത്. പരുക്കേറ്റവരെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

Content Highlights:

Former Devikulam MLA AK Mani and three others sustained injuries after their vehicle met with an accident in Pathanamthitta. The incident occurred during the early hours of the day near Eliyarakkal in Konni along the Punalur-Muvattupuzha state highway. The vehicle, a Bolero jeep belonging to the Munnar Grama Panchayat, went out of control and rammed into an electricity pole while they were en route to Thiruvananthapuram. The injured individuals, including the Munnar panchayat president, have been admitted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.