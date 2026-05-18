അബൂദബി ബറാക ആണവനിലയത്തിന് പുറത്ത് തീപ്പിടിത്തം

അബൂദബി| അൽ ദഫ്റ മേഖലയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന ബറാക ആണവനിലയത്തിന് പുറത്തുണ്ടായ ഡ്രോൺ ആക്രമണത്തെ തുടർന്ന് വൈദ്യുത ജനറേറ്ററിന് തീപിടിച്ചു. നിലയത്തിന്റെ ആന്തരിക സുരക്ഷാ പരിധിക്ക് പുറത്തുള്ള ജനറേറ്ററിലാണ് തീപ്പിടിത്തമുണ്ടായതെന്നും അധികൃതർ കൃത്യസമയത്ത് ഇടപെട്ട് സ്ഥിതിഗതികൾ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കിയതായും അബൂദബി മീഡിയ ഓഫീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

അപകടത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരുക്കേറ്റിട്ടില്ലെന്നും ആണവനിലയത്തിന്റെ റേഡിയേഷൻ സുരക്ഷാ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങളെ ഇത് ഒരു തരത്തിലും ബാധിച്ചിട്ടില്ലെന്നും അധികൃതർ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. മുൻകരുതൽ നടപടിയെന്നോണം എല്ലാ സുരക്ഷാ ക്രമീകരണങ്ങളും നിലയത്തിൽ ശക്തമാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

തീപ്പിടിത്തം ആണവനിലയത്തിന്റെ സുരക്ഷയെയോ അതിന്റെ പ്രധാന സംവിധാനങ്ങളുടെ പ്രവർത്തന സജ്ജതയെയോ ബാധിച്ചിട്ടില്ലെന്നും നിലയത്തിലെ എല്ലാ സ്റ്റേഷനുകളും പതിവുപോലെ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും ഫെഡറൽ അതോറിറ്റി ഫോർ ന്യൂക്ലിയർ റെഗുലേഷൻ അറിയിച്ചു.

Content Highlights:

A fire broke out at an electrical generator outside the internal security perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi following a drone attack. The Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed that emergency teams responded promptly and brought the situation completely under control. No casualties were reported and official sources stated that the facility’s radiation safety standards remain entirely unaffected. The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation assured that all stations continue to operate normally with heightened precautionary measures in place.