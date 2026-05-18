കല്‍പ്പറ്റ|വയനാട് വൈത്തിരിയില്‍ കെഎസ്ആര്‍ടിസി ബസും ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷയും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് അപകടം. അപകടത്തില്‍ ഒരു കുടുംബത്തിലെ മൂന്നുപേര്‍ മരിച്ചു. നമ്പിക്കൊല്ലി സ്വദേശി നാരായണന്‍, ഭാര്യ സിജി, മകന്‍ അഭി എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

ഇന്ന് രാവിലെയാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. ബസ് ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷയില്‍ വന്നിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. നാരായണന്‍ സംഭവസ്ഥലത്ത് വെച്ച് തന്നെ മരിച്ചു. സിജിയെയും അഭിയെയും മേപ്പാടിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണം സംഭവിച്ചു.

Content Highlights:

Three members of a family were killed in a tragic road accident at Vythiri in Wayanad. The deceased have been identified as Narayanan, his wife Siji, and their son Abhi, residents of Nambikkolli. The accident occurred in the morning when a KSRTC bus collided with their autorickshaw. While Narayanan died on the spot, his wife and son succumbed to their injuries at a private hospital in Meppadi.