മലപ്പുറം| മഞ്ചേരിയില്‍ യുവാവിനെ അജ്ഞാതര്‍ തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ട് പോയതായി പരാതി. ചെങ്ങര സ്വദേശി അല്‍ഫയാദിനെയാണ് (21) കാണാതായത്. ഇന്നലെ രാത്രി 11.30 ഓടെയാണ് കാണാതായത്. ഇന്നോവ കാറിലെത്തിയ നാലംഗ സംഘമാണ് തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോയത്. മകന് എന്ത് പറ്റിയെന്ന് അറിയില്ലെന്നും മൊഴിയെടുക്കാന്‍ പോലീസ് വൈകിച്ചെന്നും അല്‍ഫയാദിന്റെ മാതാവ് സലീന ആരോപിച്ചു.

എന്നാല്‍ കേസില്‍ അന്വേഷണം വേഗത്തില്‍ തന്നെ ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും നടപടിക്രമങ്ങളില്‍ യാതൊരുവിധ വീഴ്ചയും വന്നിട്ടില്ലെന്നും പോലീസ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി. സംഭവം നടന്ന സ്ഥലത്ത് സിസിടിവി ക്യാമറകള്‍ ഇല്ലാത്തത് നിലവില്‍ അന്വേഷണത്തിന് നേരിയ പ്രതിസന്ധി സൃഷ്ടിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

Content Highlights:

A complaint has been filed alleging that a 21-year-old youth named Alfayad was abducted by an unidentified group in Manjeri, Malappuram. The incident occurred around 11:30 PM last night when a four-member gang arriving in an Innova car forcefully took the youth from Chengara. While the victim’s mother alleged that the police delayed taking statements and initiating action, the police department strongly refuted the claims, stating that the investigation is progressing rapidly without any lapses. Authorities noted that the absence of CCTV cameras at the crime scene is currently posing a slight challenge to the ongoing investigation.