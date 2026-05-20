മലപ്പുറം|മലപ്പുറത്ത് ലഹരി കടത്ത് സംഘവുമായി അടുപ്പം പുലര്‍ത്തിയ പോലീസുകാരന് സസ്പെന്‍ഷന്‍. മലപ്പുറം കോട്ടക്കല്‍ പോലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിലെ സിപിഒ ഗോവിന്ദ് രാജിനെയാണ് സസ്പെന്‍ഡ് ചെയ്തത്. മലപ്പുറം എസ് പിയുടേതാണ് നടപടി.

40 ഗ്രാം എംഡിഎംഎയുമായി കരിപ്പൂരില്‍ പിടിയിലായ പ്രതികളുമായി സിപിഒ ഗോവിന്ദ് രാജിന് അടുത്ത ബന്ധമുണ്ടെന്ന് കണ്ടെത്തിയിരുന്നു. സ്‌പെഷ്യല്‍ ബ്രാഞ്ച് ഡിവൈഎസ്പിയുടെയും കൊണ്ടോട്ടി എഎസ്പിയുടെയും അന്വേഷണ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ് നടപടി. ഇയാള്‍ക്കെതിരെ തുടര്‍നടപടിയുണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് മലപ്പുറം എസ് പി അറിയിച്ചു. നേരത്തെ ലഹരി സംഘവുമായുള്ള ബന്ധത്തിന്റെ പേരില്‍ കരിപ്പൂര്‍ സ്റ്റേഷനിലെ സിപിഒ ധനേഷിനെ സസ്പെന്‍ഡ് ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

A civil police officer attached to the Kottakkal police station in Malappuram has been suspended for maintaining close ties with a drug smuggling syndicate. The disciplinary action against CPO Govind Raj was taken by the Malappuram District Police Chief based on detailed investigation reports submitted by the Special Branch DYSP and the Kondotty ASP. Investigations revealed that the officer had a close relationship with suspects who were recently arrested at Karipur with 40 grams of MDMA. This follows a similar recent incident where another police officer from the Karipur station was suspended for drug mafia links.