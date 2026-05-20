കോട്ടയത്ത് ബസും ബൈക്കും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് അപകടം; യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

കോട്ടയം|പാലാ മുണ്ടാങ്കലിൽ ബസും ബൈക്കും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് അപകടം. അപകടത്തിൽ യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. തലോലപ്പറമ്പ് വെള്ളൂർ ഇരുമ്പയം തണ്ണിപ്പള്ളിയിൽ മിഥുൻ ജോസ് ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. 39 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു.

ഇന്ന് ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് ഒന്നരയോടെയാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. പാലാ പ്രവിത്താനം ഈരാറ്റുപേട്ട റൂട്ടിൽ സർവീസ് നടത്തുന്ന ശാലോം ബസ് ആണ് അപകടത്തിനിടയാക്കിയത്. മറ്റൊരു വാഹനത്തെ മറികടക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ബസ് എതിരെ വന്ന ബൈക്കിൽ ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

A tragic road accident occurred at Mundankal near Pala in Kottayam district when a bus and a motorbike collided. The accident resulted in the untimely death of 39-year-old Midhun Jose, a resident of Irumbayam in Velloor. The incident took place around 1:30 PM today when a private bus named Shalom, operating on the Pala-Pravithanam-Erattupetta route, hit the oncoming motorbike while attempting to overtake another vehicle.