പ്രതിപക്ഷ ഉപനേതാവ് സ്ഥാനം സിപിഐക്ക് അർഹതപ്പെട്ടത്; ബിനോയ് വിശ്വം

കോട്ടയം|പ്രതിപക്ഷ ഉപനേതാവ് സ്ഥാനം സിപിഐക്ക് അർഹതപ്പെട്ടതെന്ന് സംസ്ഥാന സെക്രട്ടറി ബിനോയ് വിശ്വം. ഇടതുമുന്നണിയിൽ ഇത് സംബന്ധിച്ച് ചർച്ചകൾ നടത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഈ ആവശ്യത്തിൽ നിന്നും പിന്നോട്ട് പോകാൻ ആലോചിച്ചിട്ടില്ലെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

സിപിഐ ക്ക് വൈക്കത്ത് അടക്കം ഉണ്ടായ തോൽവിയെ കുറിച്ച് പഠിക്കും. വിവിധ മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിൽ സിപിഐക്കുണ്ടായ ജയപരാജയങ്ങളെ വിലയിരുത്തുമെന്നും ബിനോയ് വിശ്വം കോട്ടയത്ത് പറഞ്ഞു.

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CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam stated that the post of Opposition Deputy Leader rightfully belongs to the CPI within the Left Democratic Front. He mentioned that discussions regarding this demand have already taken place within the front and the party has no plans to back down from its stance. Speaking in Kottayam, he added that the party will thoroughly evaluate its performance, specifically analyzing the defeat in Vaikom along with other electoral victories and losses across various constituencies.