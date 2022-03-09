Connect with us

ക്രിക്കറ്റില്‍ നിന്ന് വിരമിക്കല്‍ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ശ്രീശാന്ത്

25 വര്‍ഷത്തെ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ജീവിതത്തിനാണ് അവസാനം കുറിക്കുന്നതെന്നും ശ്രീശാന്ത് പറഞ്ഞു.

കൊച്ചി | ക്രിക്കറ്റില്‍ നിന്ന് സമ്പൂര്‍ണ വിരമിക്കല്‍ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് മുന്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ദേശീയ ടീമംഗം എസ് ശ്രീശാന്ത്. ട്വിറ്ററിലാണ് അദ്ദേഹം വിരമിക്കല്‍ പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തിയത്. ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ആഭ്യന്തര ക്രിക്കറ്റില്‍ നിന്ന് പൂര്‍ണമായും വിരമിക്കുന്നുവെന്നാണ് അദ്ദേഹം അറിയിച്ചത്.

ഇത് തന്റെ മാത്രം തീരുമാനമാണെന്നും ദുഃഖത്തോടെ എന്നാല്‍ പശ്ചാത്താപമില്ലാതെയാണ് ഇതെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു. 25 വര്‍ഷത്തെ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ജീവിതത്തിനാണ് അവസാനം കുറിക്കുന്നതെന്നും ശ്രീശാന്ത് പറഞ്ഞു. ഐ പി എല്ലിലെ വാതുവെപ്പ് ആരോപണത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് അദ്ദേഹത്തിനുണ്ടായിരുന്ന ഏഴ് വര്‍ഷത്തെ വിലക്ക് 2020 സെപ്തംബറിലാണ് പിന്‍വലിച്ചത്. ഇതിന് ശേഷം രഞ്ജി ട്രോഫി ക്രിക്കറ്റിൽ കേരളത്തിനായി പന്തെറിഞ്ഞ് വിക്കറ്റുമെടുത്തിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ഐ പി എൽ മെഗാ ലേലത്തിൽ ഇടം പിടിച്ചെങ്കിലും ഒരു ടീമും ശ്രീശാന്തിനെ വിളിച്ചിരുന്നില്ല.

ഇന്ത്യന്‍ കുപ്പായത്തില്‍ 27 ടെസ്റ്റുകളും 53 ഏകദിനങ്ങളും പേസറായ ശ്രീശാന്ത് കളിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. യഥാക്രമം 87, 75 വിക്കറ്റുകളും നേടി. പത്ത് ടി20 മത്സരങ്ങളില്‍ നിന്നായി പത്ത് വിക്കറ്റുകളും നേടി. മത്സരത്തിനിടയിലെ ആക്രമണോത്സുക പെരുമാറ്റവും സന്തോഷ പ്രകടനങ്ങളും ശ്രീശാന്തിനെ വ്യത്യസ്തനാക്കിയതിനൊപ്പം പലപ്പോഴും വിവാദത്തിലേക്കും നയിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇടക്കാലത്ത് തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് ബി ജെ പിയുടെ സ്ഥാനാര്‍ഥിയുമായിരുന്നു ശ്രീശാന്ത്.

