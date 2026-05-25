ബെംഗളൂരു| പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ബെംഗളൂരു സന്ദര്‍ശനത്തില്‍ സുരക്ഷാ വീഴ്ച സംഭവിച്ചത്തില്‍ ആറ് പോലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്‍ക്ക് സസ്‌പെന്‍ഷന്‍. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദി സഞ്ചരിച്ച വഴിയില്‍ നിന്ന് ജലാറ്റിന്‍ സ്റ്റിക്കുകള്‍ കണ്ടെടുത്ത സംഭവത്തിലാണ് സസ്‌പെന്‍ഷന്‍ നല്‍കിയത്.

ബെംഗളൂരു സൗത്ത് പോലീസ് സൂപ്രണ്ടാണ് ഇവരെ സസ്‌പെന്‍ഡ് ചെയ്യാന്‍ ഉത്തരവിട്ടത്. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ സഞ്ചാരപാതക്ക് സമീപം സ്ഫോടകവസ്തു എങ്ങനെ വന്നു വെന്നും സുരക്ഷാ ക്രമീകരണങ്ങളില്‍ വിട്ടുവീഴ്ച ചെയ്യാന്‍ മനഃപൂര്‍വമായ ശ്രമം നടന്നിട്ടുണ്ടോയെന്നും കണ്ടെത്താന്‍ പോലീസ് വിശദമായ അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു.

സംഭവത്തിന് പിന്നാലെ സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് സര്‍ക്കാരിനെ വിമര്‍ശിച്ച് കര്‍ണാടക ബിജെപി പ്രസിഡന്റും രംഗത്തു വന്നു.

Content Highlights:

Six police personnel have been suspended following a major security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Bengaluru. The action was taken after gelatin sticks were recovered from the designated route of the Prime Minister convoy. The Superintendent of Police for Bengaluru South ordered the suspensions pending a detailed departmental inquiry into the incident. The police have launched an extensive investigation to determine if there was a deliberate attempt to compromise security, while the state BJP leadership heavily criticized the Congress government over the failure.