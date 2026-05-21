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ചക്കയിടാന്‍ കയറിയ ഗൃഹനാഥന്‍ പ്ലാവില്‍ നിന്ന് വീണു മരിച്ചു; സംഭവം പാലക്കാട് ശ്രീകൃഷ്ണപുരത്ത്

ശ്രീകൃഷ്ണപുരം കോട്ടപ്പുറം കൂടംതൊടി സുരേഷ് കുമാറാണ് മരിച്ചത്

Published

May 21, 2026 12:20 pm |

Last Updated

May 21, 2026 12:20 pm

പാലക്കാട്| പാലക്കാട് ചക്കയിടാന്‍ കയറിയ ഗൃഹനാഥന്‍ പ്ലാവില്‍ നിന്ന് വീണു മരിച്ചു. ശ്രീകൃഷ്ണപുരം കോട്ടപ്പുറം കൂടംതൊടി സുരേഷ് കുമാറാണ് മരിച്ചത്. 57 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു. രാവിലെ 9 മണിക്കാണ് സംഭവം. ചക്കയിടാന്‍ പ്ലാവില്‍ കയറിയപ്പോള്‍ പെട്ടെന്ന് ബാലന്‍സ് തെറ്റി താഴേക്ക് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.

പ്ലാവില്‍ ചുവട്ടിലെ കല്ലില്‍ തല തട്ടി ഗുരുതരമായി പരുക്കേറ്റ സുരേഷ് കുമാറിനെ ഉടന്‍തന്നെ വട്ടമ്പലം സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവന്‍ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. മൃതദേഹം പോസ്റ്റ്‌മോര്‍ട്ടത്തിനുശേഷം കുടുംബത്തിന് കൈമാറും.

Content Highlights:
A 57-year-old man died after falling from a jackfruit tree in Palakkad. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Kumar from Kottapuram, Sreekrishnapuram. The incident occurred around 9 AM when he lost his balance and fell onto a stone beneath the tree. Although he was rushed to a private hospital in Vattambalam with severe head injuries, his life could not be saved.

 

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