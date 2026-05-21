കുവൈത്തിൽ ബലിപെരുന്നാൾ നിസ്കാരം രാവിലെ 5.05ന്; മൈതാനങ്ങളിൽ ഈദ് ഗാഹ് ഇല്ല 

കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി|കുവൈത്തിൽ ബലിപെരുന്നാൾ നിസ്കാരം നടക്കുന്ന പള്ളികളിൽ പെരുന്നാൾ നിസ്കാരം രാവിലെ 5. 05 ന് സമയം നിർണ്ണയിച്ചതായി ഇസ്ലാമിക കാര്യമന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു. പുറം മൈതാനങ്ങളിൽ ഈദ് ഗാഹ് സംഗമങ്ങൾ നടത്തുന്നതല്ലെന്നും മന്ത്രാലയം വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ഇത് സംബന്ധിച്ചുള്ള സർക്കുലർ ഇസ്ലാമിക കാര്യമന്ത്രാലയ ആക്ടിംഗ് അണ്ടർ സെക്രട്ടറി ഡോക്ടർ സുലൈമാൻ അൽ സുവൈലം വിവിധ ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളിലെ പള്ളി വിഭാഗം ഡയറക്ടർമാർക്ക് വേണ്ടി പുറത്തിറക്കി.

പള്ളികളിൽവെച്ച് നടക്കുന്ന പ്രാർത്ഥനകളിൽ കുവൈത്ത് അമീർ ശൈഖ് മിശാൽ അൽ അഹമ്മദ് അൽ ജാബിർ അൽ സബാഹിന് വേണ്ടി പ്രാർത്ഥന നടത്താനും രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ സുരക്ഷയ്ക്കും സമാധാനത്തിനുമായി പ്രാർത്ഥിക്കാനും സർക്കുലറിൽ നിർദ്ദേശമുണ്ട്. അതോടൊപ്പം രാജ്യത്തിനുവേണ്ടി വീരമൃത്യു വരിച്ച രക്തസാക്ഷികൾക്ക് വേണ്ടിയും രാജ്യ സുരക്ഷക്കും സമാധാനത്തിനുവേണ്ടിയും പ്രാർത്ഥിക്കാൻ അധികൃതർ ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്യുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

The Kuwait Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has scheduled the Eid al-Adha prayer to take place at 5:05 AM in designated mosques. The ministry explicitly stated that there will be no outdoor Eidgah gatherings this year. A circular regarding this decision was issued by the Acting Undersecretary, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Suwailem, to mosque department directors across various governorates. The official directive also urges worshippers to offer special prayers for the security and peace of the nation, the late martyrs, and the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.