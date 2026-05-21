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പെരിയ ഇരട്ടക്കൊലപാതകം; പ്രതികൾക്ക് പരോൾ അനുവദിച്ചതില്‍ അടിയന്തര റിപ്പോർട്ട് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രി

എല്‍ ഡി എഫ് സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ അധികാരമൊഴിയുന്നതിന് തൊട്ടുമുമ്പാണ് ജയില്‍ വകുപ്പ് പരോള്‍ അനുവദിച്ചത്.

Published

May 21, 2026 3:48 pm |

Last Updated

May 21, 2026 3:48 pm

തിരുവനന്തപുരം| കാസര്‍ഗോഡ് പെരിയ ഇരട്ടക്കൊലക്കേസിലെ പ്രതികള്‍ക്ക് പരോള്‍ അനുവദിച്ച സംഭവത്തില്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി രമേശ് ചെന്നിത്തല.

സംഭവം അടിയന്തരമായി പരിശോധിക്കാന്‍ ആഭ്യന്തര വകുപ്പ് അഡിഷണല്‍ ചീഫ് സെക്രട്ടറി ബിശ്വനാഥ് സിന്‍ഹയോടാണ് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. സംഭവത്തിന്റെ വസ്തുതകള്‍ സമഗ്രമായി അന്വേഷിച്ച് എത്രയും വേഗം റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് നല്‍കാനാണ് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്.

എല്‍ ഡി എഫ് സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ അധികാരമൊഴിയുന്നതിന് തൊട്ടുമുമ്പാണ് ജയില്‍ വകുപ്പ് പരോള്‍ അനുവദിച്ചത്. കേസിലെ ഒന്നാം പ്രതി ഉള്‍പ്പെടെ അഞ്ച് പ്രതികള്‍ക്കാണ് നിലവില്‍ പരോള്‍ ലഭിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

Content Highlights:
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has demanded an immediate report regarding the parole granted to the accused in the Kasaragod Periya double murder case. Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Bishwanath Sinha, has been directed to thoroughly investigate the facts and submit the report at the earliest. The parole was reportedly granted by the prison department just before the LDF government stepped down. Five accused individuals, including the prime accused in the case, have currently received parole.

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