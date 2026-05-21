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സ്വർണത്തിന് ഇന്നും വില കൂടി

360 രൂപയാണ് വര്‍ധിച്ചത്

Published

May 21, 2026 3:00 pm |

Last Updated

May 21, 2026 3:00 pm

കൊച്ചി| സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വര്‍ണവിലയില്‍ വീണ്ടും വര്‍ധനവ്. ഗ്രാമിന് 45രൂപ വര്‍ധിച്ച് 14,660 രൂപയായി. പവന്‍ 360 വര്‍ധിച്ച് ഒരു പവന്‍ 1,17,280രൂപയുമാണ് ഇന്നത്തെ സ്വര്‍ണ വില.
ഇന്നലെ രണ്ടുതവണയായി പവന് 1760 രൂപ കൂടിയിരുന്നു.

ഈ മാസം തുടക്കത്തില്‍ സ്വര്‍ണവിലയില്‍ വലിയ മാറ്റമാണുണ്ടായത്. മേയ് 13ന് സ്വര്‍ണവില ഗ്രാമിന് 15,390 രൂപയും പവന് 1,23,120 രൂപയുമായിരുന്നു. ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും ഉയര്‍ന്ന നിരക്കാണിത്.

ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ ഇറക്കുമതി തീരുവ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് കേന്ദ്രസര്‍ക്കാര്‍ വര്‍ധിപ്പിച്ചത്. തുടര്‍ന്നാണ് പവന് ഒറ്റയടിക്ക് 10,200 രൂപയുടെ റെക്കോഡ് വര്‍ധനവുണ്ടായത്. അതിനുശേഷം സ്വര്‍ണവിലയില്‍ നേരിയ ഇടിവുണ്ടായെങ്കിലും വീണ്ടും സ്വര്‍ണവില ഉയരത്തിലേക്ക് നീങ്ങുകയാണ്.

Content Highlights:
Gold prices in Kerala have witnessed another increase today with a rise of Rs 360 per sovereign. The current price stands at Rs 1,17,280 per sovereign, following a massive two-phase surge of Rs 1,760 the previous day. This upward trend follows the Central Government’s recent hike in gold import duty, which initially triggered a record-breaking single-day spike before experiencing a brief correction.

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