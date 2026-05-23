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തൃശ്ശൂരില്‍ ആന ഇടഞ്ഞു; തളയ്ക്കാന്‍ ശ്രമം തുടരുന്നു

കൊല്ലത്ത് നിന്നെത്തിച്ച ശിവന്‍ ലക്ഷ്മി അയ്യപ്പന്‍ എന്ന ആനയാണ് വിരണ്ടോടിയത്.

Published

May 23, 2026 10:10 am |

Last Updated

May 23, 2026 10:10 am

 

തൃശ്ശൂര്‍| തൃശ്ശൂര്‍ വിയ്യൂരിലെ ജനവാസമേഖലയില്‍ ആന ഇടഞ്ഞു. കൊല്ലത്ത് നിന്നെത്തിച്ച ശിവന്‍ ലക്ഷ്മി അയ്യപ്പന്‍ എന്ന ആനയാണ് വിരണ്ടോടിയത്. ജനവാസ മേഖലയില്‍ പരിഭ്രാന്തി സൃഷ്ടിക്കുകയാണ്. ആന കാറും ബൈക്കും ഓട്ടോയും കുത്തിമറിച്ചിട്ടു.

ആന വീടുകളുടെ മതില്‍ തകര്‍ത്തു. ഒരു വീടിന്റെ പുറകുവശത്തുള്ള ഷെഡുകളും ജലസംഭരണിയും മറ്റു സാധനങ്ങളും പുരയിടത്തിലെ വാഴകളും നശിപ്പിച്ചു. ആനയെ തളയ്ക്കാന്‍ പാപ്പാന്‍ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെങ്കിലും ഫലം കണ്ടില്ല.

വലിയ ജനവാസ മേഖലയിലാണ് ആന ഇപ്പോള്‍ നില്‍ക്കുന്നത്. ലിഫന്റ് സ്‌ക്വാഡ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Content Highlights:
An elephant named Shivan Lakshmi Ayyappan, brought from Kollam, ran amok and created panic in a residential area in Viyyur, Thrissur. The tusker flipped over a car, a motorcycle, and an autorickshaw, while also destroying house walls, backyard sheds, a water tank, and banana plantations. Although the mahout and local residents attempted to control the elephant, their initial efforts failed. The specialized elephant squad and local police arrived at the scene to safely contain the situation.

 

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