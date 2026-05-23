കൊച്ചി| സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വര്‍ണവിലയില്‍ നേരിയ ഇടിവ്. ഗ്രാമിന് 40 രൂപയുടെ കുറവാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. പവന് 320 രൂപയും കുറഞ്ഞു. 1,16,640 രൂപയാണ് ഇന്ന് ഒരു പവന്‍ സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ വില.

ഇന്നലെ പവന് 1,16,960 രൂപയായിരുന്നു വില. സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ ഇറക്കുമതി തീരുവ കേന്ദ്രസര്‍ക്കാര്‍ വര്‍ധിപ്പിച്ചതോടെ മേയ് 13ന് ഒറ്റയടിക്ക് 10,200 രൂപ വര്‍ധിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഗ്രാമിന് 15,390 രൂപയും പവന് 1,23,120 രൂപയുമായിരുന്നു അന്നത്തെ വില.

Content Highlights:

Gold prices in Kerala witnessed a slight decline today with a decrease of 40 INR per gram. The price per sovereign dropped by 320 INR, bringing the current rate to 1,16,640 INR. This comes after a massive surge of 10,200 INR on May 13 following the central government’s hike in import duty. Yesterday, the market price for a sovereign of gold stood at 1,16,960 INR.